Yakuza: Like a Dragon launching aside XSX, PS5 later

SEGA announced that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be launching on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows 10 and Steam on November 10, 2020, aligning the release dates for all current-generation releases with the Xbox Series X | S launch date. As previously revealed, the Xbox Series X | S versions will offer a Smart Delivery upgrade path for Xbox One owners of the game.

SEGA also announced that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be launching on PlayStation 5 in the West on March 2, 2021, following the game’s PlayStation 4 launch on November 10, 2020. Once players purchase the digital PS4 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon at PlayStation Store they are able to download the PS5 version at no extra cost when it launches on March 2, 2021. The PS5 version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon will also be available standalone on March 2, 2021 for $59.99, with commensurate pricing in EMEA.

An experience like no other, Yakuza: Like a Dragon brings dynamic RPG gameplay to the streets of Yokohama, Japan, with an epic adventure that combines the intense brawls, crushing drama, and over the top hilarity that the Yakuza series is known for. The game also features voice acting from a dynamic cast of actors, including George Takei, Kaiji Tang, Andrew Morgado, Greg Chun and Elizabeth Maxwell.