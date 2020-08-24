Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming mid- Nov 2020

by squallsnake on August 24, 2020
PC
5
0
previous article
Samurai Shodown! 2 (Switch) Review
next article
Touhou Luna Nights coming to Xbox One early September 2020
Contents

Releasing with the next generation of videogame hardware, Sega of America has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch on November 13, 2020 on Xbox One X, Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Yakuza: Like a Dragon will also be available on the Xbox Series X console on day 1 of its release, as well as PlayStation 5 at a later date.

An experience like no other, Yakuza: Like a Dragon brings dynamic RPG gameplay to the streets of Yokohama, Japan, with an adventure that combines the intense brawls that the Yakuza series has been known for, with the strategic depths, party customization, and massive variety of skills that you’d expect from a classic RPG.  

In the video, we see Ichiban Kasuga, the first main new protagonist in the history of the mainline Yakuza series, alongside some of his loyal party members, Nanba, Saeko, and Adachi, as they swap between just a few of the 20+ unique Jobs available throughout the game. In what can only be described as a meta worldview, Ichiban envisions himself the lead character in an RPG and his ensuing skirmishes take on the form of turn-based battles. If you’ve ever wanted to don a chef’s hat and sprinkle enemies with a dash of pepper to finish them off in style, we’re happy to say that no game other than Yakuza: Like a Dragon will offer you that experience.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Playstation 4, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPCPS4SegaXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Samurai Shodown! 2 (Switch) Review
8.0
13
 
King of Fighters R-2 (Switch) Review
8.0
 
Norman’s Great Illusion (Xbox One) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming mid- Nov 2020
 
MythicOwl just released a connect-the-dot sim on Switch and PC
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Fall Guys (PC/PS4)
 
Flying Red Barrel – The Diary of a Little Aviator (PC) Review with stream
 
Co-op train builder Unrailed coming to PC and Consoles in September 2020
View All
Latest News
      
 

Touhou Luna Nights coming to Xbox One early September 2020

by squallsnake on August 24, 2020
Active Gaming Media and PLAYISM announced Team Ladybug’s Touhou Luna Nights will be released on Xbox One and Microsoft Store September 3rd for $17.99. This game originally released on Steam a couple years ago. Touhou Luna Nights is an exploration focused [...]
12
 

Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming mid- Nov 2020

by squallsnake on August 24, 2020
Releasing with the next generation of videogame hardware, Sega of America has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch on November 13, 2020 on Xbox One X, Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Yakuza: Like a Dragon will also be available [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums