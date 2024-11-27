Xbox Live Indie Breath of Death VII getting December PC release

US indie developer Shadow Layer Games today is excited to announce the release of the remake of an acclaimed title that was originally a chart topper that was released on Xbox 360 over 10 years ago and is now targeted for a release date on PC Steam for 12th December 2024 at $5 or rest of the world equivalent!

Breath of Death VII: The Beginning Reanimated, the retro styled, fast paced RPG, now presents an even more expansive and refined RPG adventure, taking all that was compelling with the original creation but now 10+ years on presents a truly enticing and fresh experience as Bill Stiernberg of Shadow Layer Games explained.

“Breath of Death VII: The Beginning Reanimated” is a complete, ground-up remake of the original, top-rated Xbox Live Indie Game “Breath of Death VII: The Beginning” released in 2010. The original Breath of Death was well received by critics and players for its streamlined gameplay and engaging pace, its creative battle system, humorous story, and charming characters. Reanimated revamps the game with a detailed, sleek 16-bit art style and a completely new soundtrack written and recorded by HyperDuck SoundWorks. Along with new game modes, quality of life features, and enhancements to the UI and controls, the experience is now even more streamlined and user-friendly.”

CAST, STORY, OBJECTIVE

Breathe new life into our spectral heroes: Dem the skeleton knight, Sara the ghost historian, Lita the vampire techie, and Erik the zombie prince! Embark on a bone-rattling post-apocalyptic RPG adventure through an undead world, now more vibrant than ever, to exhume the mysteries of the past.

In Breath of Death VII, the world’s been decimated after a war that wiped out humanity, leaving the undead to rise from the ashes and rebuild civilization. Dem, a bone-crushing skeleton warrior, teams up with Sara, a spirited ghost historian, to unearth the truth behind the invasion of monsters that are rotting away their newfound society . Along their grave journey, they reluctantly join forces with Lita, a fang-tastic vampire techie, and Erik, a zombie prince who’s dying for adventure. Light-hearted comedy abounds as this unlikely alliance works together to eliminate the monsters and reanimate life for the undead in a world that’s all but shrouded in darkness.

CHECK IT OUT FACTS & FEATURES