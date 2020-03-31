Xbox games on sale for the week of March 31, 2020

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through April 6, 2020. There is also a Spotlight sale.
Xbox One:
Content Title Content Type Discount Notes Accidents Will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale AereA Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale Agony Xbox One Game 80% DWG* Albedo and the Cast Bundle Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Alvastia Chronicles Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale Antiquia Lost Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Spotlight Sale Artifex Mundi Ultimate Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Asdivine Hearts Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale Big Pharma Xbox One Game 30% DWG* Blacksad: Under the Skin Xbox One Game 50% DWG* BLEED 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Bonds of the Skies Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale Call of Cthulhu Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* Chronus Arc Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Decay of Logos Xbox One Game 25% DWG* Desert Child Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs) Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs) Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight Sale Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Doodle God: Crime City Xbox Play Anywhere 50% DWG* Doom and Destiny Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 35% DWG* Fernz Gate Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale Hellfront: Honeymoon Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Iconoclasts Xbox Play Anywhere 60% Spotlight Sale Illusion of L’Phalcia Xbox Play Anywhere 30% Spotlight Sale JYDGE Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Kona Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight Sale Lost Artifacts: Time Machine Xbox One Game 35% Spotlight Sale Mighty No. 9 Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale Mordheim: City of the Damned Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Mulaka Xbox One Game 65% Spotlight Sale Old Man’s Journey Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG* Resident Evil 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Revenant Dogma Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Spotlight Sale Revenant Saga Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight Sale RICO Xbox One Game 25% DWG* Risk of Rain 1 + 2 Bundle Xbox One Game 40% DWG* Risk of Rain 2 Xbox One Game 40% DWG* Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One Game 67% DWG* SHINY Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale SolSeraph Xbox One Game 60% DWG* Space Hulk: Tactics Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* The Sojourn Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG* The Technomancer Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Truck Driver Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG* Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous Driving Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale We Happy Few Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG* We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 70% DWG* Wuppo Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 85% Spotlight Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Legend of Kay*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Red Faction: Guerrilla*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords*
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG
|Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic*
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG
|The Outfit*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Thunder Wolves*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG