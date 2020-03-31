Xbox games on sale for the week of March 31, 2020

by squallsnake on March 31, 2020
XBOX 360
24
0
Contents

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through April 6, 2020. There is also a Spotlight sale.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Accidents Will Happen – Dangerous Driving Crash Mode BundleXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
AereAXbox One Game85%Spotlight Sale
AgonyXbox One Game80%DWG*
Albedo and the Cast BundleXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Alvastia ChroniclesXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Antiquia LostXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Artifex Mundi Ultimate CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Asdivine HeartsXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Big PharmaXbox One Game30%DWG*
Blacksad: Under the SkinXbox One Game50%DWG*
BLEED 2Xbox One Game75%DWG*
Bonds of the SkiesXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Call of CthulhuXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Chronus ArcXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive EditionXbox One Game75%DWG*
Decay of LogosXbox One Game25%DWG*
Desert ChildXbox One Game50%DWG*
Devil May Cry 5 (With Red Orbs)Xbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (With Red Orbs)Xbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive EditionXbox One Game67%Spotlight Sale
Don’t Starve Together: Console EditionXbox One Game60%DWG*
Doodle God: Crime CityXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Doom and DestinyXbox One Game w/ Free Trial35%DWG*
Fernz GateXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Frane: Dragons’ OdysseyXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
Hellfront: HoneymoonXbox One Game75%DWG*
IconoclastsXbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
Illusion of L’PhalciaXbox Play Anywhere30%Spotlight Sale
JYDGEXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
KonaXbox Game Pass80%Spotlight Sale
Lost Artifacts: Time MachineXbox One Game35%Spotlight Sale
Mighty No. 9Xbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Mordheim: City of the DamnedXbox One Game75%DWG*
MulakaXbox One Game65%Spotlight Sale
Old Man’s JourneyXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%Spotlight Sale
Revenant DogmaXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Revenant SagaXbox One Game30%Spotlight Sale
RICOXbox One Game25%DWG*
Risk of Rain 1 + 2 BundleXbox One Game40%DWG*
Risk of Rain 2Xbox One Game40%DWG*
Saints Row IV: Re-ElectedXbox One Game75%DWG*
Shikhondo – Soul EaterXbox One Game67%DWG*
SHINYXbox One Game w/ Free Trial85%Spotlight Sale
SolSeraphXbox One Game60%DWG*
Space Hulk: TacticsXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
The SojournXbox One X Enhanced33%DWG*
The TechnomancerXbox One Game75%DWG*
Truck DriverXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG*
Ultimate Danger Bundle – 4 Dangerous Games including Dangerous DrivingXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
We Happy FewXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
We Happy Few Digital DeluxeXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
WuppoXbox One Game w/ Free Trial85%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Legend of Kay*Games On Demand80%DWG
Red Faction: Guerrilla*Games On Demand80%DWG
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords*Backward Compatible65%DWG
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic*Backward Compatible65%DWG
The Outfit*Games On Demand80%DWG
Thunder Wolves*Arcade80%DWG
