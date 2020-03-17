Xbox games on sale for the week of March 17, 2020

by squallsnake on March 17, 2020
XBOX 360
27
0
previous article
Ski Sniper (Switch) Review
next article
Persona 5 Royal (PS4) Review
Contents

The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through March 23, 2020. There is also a publisher sale and spotlight sale happening. Tons of stuff on sale this week.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
>observer_Xbox One X Enhanced75%Wild World of Robots Sale
8-Bit ArmiesXbox One Game60%DWG*
Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless ChroniclesXbox One Game50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One Game70%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One Game60%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced75%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On50%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced50%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One Game67%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One Game67%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One Game70%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, SyndicateXbox One Game67%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One Game67%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Assault Android CactusXbox One X Enhanced50%Wild World of Robots Sale
ATOMINEXbox One Game80%Wild World of Robots Sale
Aven ColonyXbox One Game70%Wild World of Robots Sale
Awesome Zombie Games BundleXbox One Game50%Spotlight Sale
Axiom VergeXbox One Game50%Wild World of Robots Sale
Battlefield V Year 2 EditionXbox One Game50%DWG*
Bee SimulatorXbox One Game40%DWG*
Black The FallXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Blue RiderXbox One Game60%Wild World of Robots Sale
Boom Ball for KinectXbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
Bridge Constructor PortalXbox One Game50%Wild World of Robots Sale
ButcherXbox One Game70%Wild World of Robots Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass EditionXbox One Game20%Spotlight Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced35%Spotlight Sale
CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUEXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World of Robots Sale
Cannon BrawlXbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Carnival GamesXbox One Game75%DWG*
ChromaGunXbox One Game30%Wild World of Robots Sale
Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and InkXbox One Game50%Wild World of Robots Sale
Close to the SunXbox One X Enhanced30%DWG*
CrashbotsXbox One X Enhanced50%Wild World of Robots Sale
DayD: Through TimeXbox One Game60%Wild World of Robots Sale
Deadbeat HeroesXbox One Game70%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind DividedXbox Game Pass85%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal PastAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Assault PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass85%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Praxis Kit PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season PassAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System RiftAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Disco Dodgeball – REMIXXbox One Game70%Wild World of Robots Sale
Driving EssentialsXbox One Game25%Spotlight Sale
EA Sports FIFA 20Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
EA Sports FIFA 20 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Everreach: Project EdenXbox One Game30%Wild World of Robots Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One Game67%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 4 Escape From Durgesh PrisonAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One Game67%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe PackAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On70%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 4 Valley Of The YetisAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced75%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5 Dead Living ZombiesAdd-On33%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced70%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5 Hours Of DarknessAdd-On33%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5 Lost On MarsAdd-On33%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Large PackAdd-On30%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – Medium PackAdd-On30%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL PackAdd-On30%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry 5 – XXL PackXbox One Game40%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced60%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One Game67%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry Primal Wenja PackAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One Game67%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Farmer’s DynastyXbox One Game40%DWG*
Farmer’s Dynasty Deluxe EditionXbox One Game40%DWG*
Fear Effect SednaXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
Final Fantasy IXXbox Play Anywhere50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HDXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Final Fantasy VIIXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredXbox One Game40%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD RemasterXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGEXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADESXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HDXbox One Game50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITIONXbox Game Pass50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACKAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUSAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNISAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTOAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
For The KingXbox One Game60%DWG*
Forgotton AnneXbox One Game60%Publisher Sale
Generation ZeroXbox One X Enhanced35%Wild World of Robots Sale
Genesis Alpha OneXbox One Game50%Wild World of Robots Sale
Grand Theft Auto V – Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card BundleAdd-On20%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card BundleXbox Game Pass55%DWG*
Heart&SlashXbox One Game75%Wild World of Robots Sale
HookbotsXbox One Game25%Wild World of Robots Sale
Hovership HavocXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World of Robots Sale
Immortal PlanetXbox One Game25%Wild World of Robots Sale
Insane RobotsXbox One X Enhanced60%Wild World of Robots Sale
Insane Robots – Season PassAdd-On60%Wild World of Robots Sale
Just Cause 3Xbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Capstone Bloodhound RPGAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Combat BuggyAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Explosive Weapon PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Final Argument Sniper RifleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Kousava RifleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Mech Land AssaultAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Mini-Gun Racing BoatAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Reaper Missile MechAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Rocket Launcher Sports CarAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Sky FortressAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3 – Ultimate Mission, Weapon And Vehicle PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3: Bavarium Sea HeistAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 3: XXL EditionXbox One Game75%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Complete EditionXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Expansion PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – Gold EditionXbox Game Pass70%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 4 – ReloadedXbox Game Pass65%Publisher Sale
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On33%DWG*
KineXbox One X Enhanced25%Wild World of Robots Sale
Kingdom Hearts IIIXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
L.A. NoireXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Lara Croft And The Temple Of OsirisXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass PackXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Icy Death PackAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season PassAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Twisted Gears PackAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris: Legend PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Lazy Galaxy: Rebel StoryXbox One Game60%Wild World of Robots Sale
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete SeasonXbox Game Pass60%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange 2 – Episode 1Xbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
Life is Strange 2 – Episode 2-5 BundleXbox Game Pass55%Publisher Sale
Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Deluxe UpgradeAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 20Xbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Madden NFL 20: Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
MechaNikaXbox One Game50%Wild World of Robots Sale
MekaboltXbox One Game30%Wild World of Robots Sale
Metal Wolf Chaos XDXbox One X Enhanced50%Wild World of Robots Sale
Monochrome OrderXbox One Game30%DWG*
Monster Hunter: WorldXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture PackAdd-On15%DWG*
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On20%DWG*
Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker PackAdd-On20%DWG*
Monster Hunter: World – DLC CollectionAdd-On15%DWG*
Mortal Kombat 11 PE + Injustice 2 LE – Premier FighterAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Spotlight Sale
Murdered: Soul SuspectXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
MXGP3Xbox One Game80%Spotlight Sale
My Memory of UsXbox One Game65%Wild World of Robots Sale
My Time at PortiaXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift SetAdd-On20%Spotlight Sale
NASCAR Heat 4Xbox One Game30%DWG*
NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold EditionXbox One Game30%DWG*
Need For Speed HeatXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Neon ChromeXbox Game Pass60%Wild World of Robots Sale
Neon Chrome – ArenaAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
OctahedronXbox One Game w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Oh My GodheadsXbox One Game80%Publisher Sale
Pinball FX3 – Sci-Fi PackAdd-On60%Wild World of Robots Sale
Pixel GladiatorXbox One Game50%Wild World of Robots Sale
Planet of the EyesXbox One Game70%Wild World of Robots Sale
Punch ClubXbox One Game50%DWG*
Qubit’s QuestXbox One Game50%Wild World of Robots Sale
QuiplashXbox One Game60%DWG*
Race With RyanXbox One Game25%DWG*
Resident EvilXbox One Game60%DWG*
Resident Evil 0Xbox One Game60%DWG*
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%DWG*
Resident Evil 4Xbox Game Pass60%DWG*
Resident Evil 5Xbox One Game60%DWG*
Resident Evil 6Xbox One Game60%DWG*
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Play Anywhere25%DWG*
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox Game Pass60%DWG*
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One Game60%DWG*
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One Game60%DWG*
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year CelebrationXbox Game Pass85%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Apex PredatorAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Cold Darkness AwakenedAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Prophets LegacyAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Remnant Resistance PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Siberian RangerAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Silver PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Sparrowhawk PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Tactical Survivor PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Valiant Explorer PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Wild PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider – Wilderness SurvivorAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
RiverbondXbox Play Anywhere35%Spotlight Sale
Road RedemptionXbox One Game60%DWG*
Romancing SaGa 2Xbox Play Anywhere40%Publisher Sale
Romancing SaGa 3Xbox One Game25%Publisher Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra ContentAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Skyforge: Glory And Honor PackAdd-On20%Wild World of Robots Sale
Skyforge: Gunner Quickplay PackAdd-On30%Wild World of Robots Sale
Sleeping Dogs Definitive EditionXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
SparewareXbox One Game50%Wild World of Robots Sale
Speed BrawlXbox One X Enhanced35%Wild World of Robots Sale
SpeedRunnersXbox One Game50%DWG*
Star Wars Battlefront IIXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One Game50%DWG*
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen OrderXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced35%DWG*
SteamWorld DigXbox One Game75%Wild World of Robots Sale
SteamWorld Dig 2Xbox Play Anywhere60%Wild World of Robots Sale
Steel RatsXbox One Game60%Wild World of Robots Sale
Straimium ImmortalyXbox One Game40%DWG*
Super Tennis BlastXbox One Game50%DWG*
Tanky TanksXbox One X Enhanced35%Wild World of Robots Sale
TerraTechXbox One Game30%Wild World of Robots Sale
Tesla vs LovecraftXbox One X Enhanced50%Wild World of Robots Sale
The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive EditionXbox One Game40%Spotlight Sale
The ComplexPre-Order Discount10%Spotlight Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionXbox One Game33%Spotlight Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionXbox One Game25%Spotlight Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 5Xbox One Game50%Wild World of Robots Sale
The Sims 4Xbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Cats & Dogs, Parenthood, Toddler StuffAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cats & DogsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One Game75%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Jungle AdventureAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 ParenthoodAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Realm Of MagicAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 StrangerVilleAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 VampiresAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims – Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky StuffAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Surge 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
The Surge 2 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
The Surge 2 – Public Enemy Weapon PackAdd-On33%DWG*
The Surge 2 – Season PassAdd-On30%DWG*
The Surge 2 – The Kraken ExpansionAdd-On33%DWG*
The Surge 2 – URBN Gear PackAdd-On33%DWG*
The Talos PrincipleXbox Game Pass80%Wild World of Robots Sale
ThiefXbox One Game85%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: GhostAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: OpportunistAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: PredatorAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Thief – The Bank HeistAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge MapAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Tiny Troopers Joint OpsXbox One Game70%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One Game65%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On50%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox One Game70%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold EditionXbox One Game45%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One Game45%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox Game Pass67%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One Game67%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On75%Triple Threat Villans Sale
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass80%Publisher Sale
Twin Robots: Ultimate EditionXbox One Game50%Wild World of Robots Sale
ValleyXbox One Game80%Wild World of Robots Sale
VarenjeXbox Play Anywhere60%Wild World of Robots Sale
VerdunXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Void BastardsXbox Game Pass30%Wild World of Robots Sale
Vostok Inc.Xbox One Game60%Spotlight Sale
Where Are My FriendsXbox One X Enhanced80%Wild World of Robots Sale
WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMAXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
X-Morph: DefenseXbox One X Enhanced75%Wild World of Robots Sale
X-Morph: Defense Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Wild World of Robots Sale
XenoRaptorXbox One Game40%DWG*
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher ChroniclesXbox Play Anywhere50%Spotlight Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Age of BootyBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Alice: Madness ReturnsBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Aliens vs PredatorBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
Altered BeastBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Army of TwoBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible50%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s Creed III Season PassAdd-On67%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The BetrayalAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The InfamyAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s Creed III The RedemptionAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets PackAdd-On67%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened PackAdd-On67%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Season PassAdd-On70%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s Creed Liberation HDBackward Compatible60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible67%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Assassin’s CreedIV Black FlagBackward Compatible60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Asura’s WrathBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Battlefield 1943Backward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Battlefield 3Backward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Battlefield: Bad CompanyBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Battlefield: Bad Company 2Backward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – VietnamAdd-On75%Back Compat Sale
Battlestations MidwayBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Battlestations PacificBackward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2Backward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
BioShockBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
BioShock 2Backward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
BioShock InfiniteBackward Compatible70%Back Compat Sale
BorderlandsBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
Borderlands 2Backward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
Borderlands 2 Season Pass*Add-On70%DWG*
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Season Pass*Add-On50%DWG*
Bound By FlameBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Brothers in Arms: HHBackward Compatible40%Back Compat Sale
Bully Scholarship EditionBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
Burnout RevengeBackward Compatible30%Back Compat Sale
C&C Red Alert 3Backward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Capcom Arcade Cabinet All-In-One PackAdd-On80%Back Compat Sale
Cars 2: The Video GameBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Cars: Mater-NationalBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
CatherineBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Comix ZoneBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Command & Conquer 3Backward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
CondemnedBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Crazy TaxiBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
CrysisBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Crysis 2Backward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Crysis 3Backward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Crystal DefendersBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio TangramBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Dante’s InfernoBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Dark VoidBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Daytona USABackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Dead Rising 2: Case WestBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Dead Rising 2: Case ZeroBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Dead SpaceBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Dead Space 2Backward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Dead Space 3Backward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Destroy All Humans!Backward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Deus Ex: Human RevolutionBackward Compatible85%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Explosive Mission PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Tactical Enhancement PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Deus Ex: Human Revolution – The Missing LinkAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Disney BoltBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of TwoBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Disney/Pixar: Brave The Video GameBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Dragon Age 2Backward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Dragon Age: OriginsBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Duke Nukem ForeverBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Dungeon Siege IIIBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Dungeon Siege III: Treasures of the SunAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of MystaraBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Elements of Destruction*Games On Demand80%DWG*
Fallout 3Backward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Fallout 3: Broken SteelAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
Fallout 3: Mothership ZetaAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
Fallout 3: Operation AnchorageAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
Fallout 3: Point LookoutAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
Fallout 3: The PittAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
Fallout: New VegasBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Dead MoneyAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Honest HeartsAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Lonesome RoadAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
Fallout: New Vegas – Old World BluesAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible67%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Far Cry 3Backward Compatible60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible70%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLCAdd-On50%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Far Cry 4Games On Demand60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Far Cry 4 Escape from Durgesh PrisonAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe PackAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On67%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Far Cry 4 Valley of the YetisAdd-On60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Far Cry ClassicBackward Compatible60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Fight Night ChampionBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Fighting VipersBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Final Fantasy XIIIBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
FINAL FANTASY XIII-2Backward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Final Fight: Double ImpactBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Flock!Backward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Frontlines: Fuel of WarBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Full Spectrum WarriorBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions EvolvedBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2Backward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Grand Theft Auto IVBackward Compatible65%Back Compat Sale
Grand Theft Auto: San AndreasBackward Compatible33%Back Compat Sale
Guardian HeroesBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Gunstar HeroesBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Hunter: The ReckoningBackward Compatible30%Back Compat Sale
I Am AliveBackward Compatible70%Back Compat Sale
Jet Set RadioBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
JUJUBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Just CauseBackward Compatible90%Publisher Sale
Just Cause 2Backward Compatible90%Publisher Sale
Kane & Lynch 2Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Kane & Lynch 2 – Alliance Weapon PackAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Kane & Lynch 2 – Multiplayer Masks PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Kane & Lynch 2 – The Doggie BagAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Kane & Lynch: Dead MenGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Kingdoms of Amalur: ReckoningBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Lara Croft and the Guardian of LightBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – A Hazardous Reunion Challenge Pack 3Add-On80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – All The Trappings Challenge Pack 1Add-On80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light – Things That Go Boom Challenge Pack 2Add-On80%Publisher Sale
Lara Croft Tomb Raider AnniversaryBackward Compatible90%Publisher Sale
LEGO Indiana JonesBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
LEGO Indiana Jones 2Backward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video GameBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original TrilogyBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone WarsBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete SagaBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Life is Strange Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)Add-On80%Publisher Sale
LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIIIBackward Compatible50%Publisher Sale
Lost Planet 2Backward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Lost Planet 3Backward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Lost Planet ColoniesBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Mafia IIBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Mars: War LogsBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Mass Effect 2Backward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Mass Effect 3Backward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Medal of Honor AirborneBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Meet the RobinsonsBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Mega Man 10Backward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Mega Man 9Backward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Mercenaries: Playground of DestructionBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Mirror’s EdgeBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’sBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
MX UnleashedBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
MX vs. ATV ReflexBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame*Games On Demand80%DWG*
NBA JAM: On Fire EditionBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
NiGHTS into dreams…Backward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Oblivion – Knights of the NineAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
Oblivion – Shivering IslesAdd-On40%Back Compat Sale
OutlandBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
Painkiller Hell & Damnation*Games On Demand80%DWG*
Persona 4 ArenaBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
Phantasy Star IIBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
PreyBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Prince of PersiaBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible40%Back Compat Sale
RAGEBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible67%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible67%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible70%Back Compat Sale
Red Dead RedemptionBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Red Faction: ArmageddonBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Red Faction: BattlegroundsBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Resident Evil CODE: Veronica XBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Rise of the Tomb RaiderGames On Demand80%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season PassAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rise of the Tomb Raider: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the WitchAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Rockstar Table TennisBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
SEGA Bass FishingBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
SEGA Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.Backward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
SEGA Vintage Collection: Golden AxeBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
SEGA Vintage Collection: Monster WorldBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
SEGA Vintage Collection: Streets of RageBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
SEGA Vintage Collection: ToeJam & EarlBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Shadows of the DamnedBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
ShinobiBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Sid Meier’s Civilization RevolutionBackward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Sine Mora*Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Skate 3Backward Compatible75%Back Compat Sale
Sleeping DogsGames On Demand85%Publisher Sale
Sleeping Dogs – Nightmare In North Point PackAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Sleeping Dogs – The Year of the SnakeAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Sleeping Dogs – The Zodiac Tournament PackAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Spec Ops: The LineBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Split/SecondBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
SSX3Backward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
StackingBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Star Wars BattlefrontBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Star Wars Battlefront IIBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Star Wars Jedi StarfighterBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Star Wars Knights of the Old RepublicBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith LordsBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Star Wars Republic CommandoBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Star Wars The Force UnleashedBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Star Wars The Force Unleashed IIBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Street Fighter IVBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Stuntman: IgnitionBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Super Street Fighter IV Arcade EditionBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
Supreme Commander 2Backward Compatible75%Publisher Sale
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2*Games On Demand80%DWG*
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified*Backward Compatible80%DWG*
The DarknessBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
The Darkness IIBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
The Misadventures of PB WinterbottomBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
The Secret of Monkey Island: SEBackward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced EditionBackward Compatible85%Back Compat Sale
ThiefGames On Demand90%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: GhostAdd-On67%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: OpportunistAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Thief – Booster Pack: PredatorAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge MapAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible50%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Backward Compatible50%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible50%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible50%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible50%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible60%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Backward Compatible50%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible50%Triple Threat Villains Sale
Tomb RaiderGames On Demand90%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider Adventure Pack UnlockAdd-On85%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider Outfit PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider Outfit Pack 2Add-On75%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider UnderworldBackward Compatible90%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider: 1939 Multiplayer Map PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider: LegendBackward Compatible90%Publisher Sale
Tomb Raider: Tomb of the Lost AdventurerAdd-On83%Publisher Sale
Toy Story 3Backward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Trials FusionBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Trials HDBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
Trine 2Backward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Tron: EvolutionBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarBackward Compatible60%Back Compat Sale
Virtua Fighter 2Backward Compatible50%Back Compat Sale
Virtua Fighter 5 Final ShowdownBackward Compatible67%Back Compat Sale
Watch DogsBackward Compatible70%Back Compat Sale
XCOM: Enemy WithinBackward Compatible80%Back Compat Sale
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, Xbox, XBOX 360, XBOX Live, XBOX One
NewssaleXbox 360XBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Persona 5 Royal (PS4) Review
8.5
6
 
Ski Sniper (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Explosive Jake (Xbox One) Review
4.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Wanking Simulator PC will be released very soon
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- (PC)
 
Biped is a co-op action adventure coming to Steam soon
 
Siege of Centauri (PC) Review
 
Drawkanoid (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of March 17, 2020

by squallsnake on March 17, 2020
The following discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through March 23, 2020. There is also a publisher sale and spotlight sale happening. Tons of stuff on sale this week. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes >observer_ [...]
27
 

Wanking Simulator PC will be released very soon

by squallsnake on March 15, 2020
Wanking Simulator will debut on PC on March 19th. As the creators indicate, it is an uncompromising game distinguished by a unique gameplay model and absurd humor. There are also initial plans to release the game on consoles. Wanking Simulator has been [...]
34
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums