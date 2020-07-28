Xbox games on sale for the week of July 28, 2020

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

The following Xbox games are discounted through August 3, 2020:

Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 1000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 11000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 2000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 23000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 500 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 5300 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 911 Operator Xbox One Game 40% Simulator Sale Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight Sale ADIOS Amigos Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Simulator Sale Agatha Knife Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Airport Simulator 2019 Xbox One Game 50% Simulator Sale Beholder 2 Xbox One Game 33% Simulator Sale Big Pharma Xbox One Game 50% Simulator Sale Bridge Constructor Portal Xbox Game Pass 50% Simulator Sale Bus Simulator Xbox One Game 30% Simulator Sale Cannon Brawl Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Car Mechanic Simulator Xbox One Game 40% Simulator Sale Chess Ultra Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Simulator Sale Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition Xbox Game Pass 75% Simulator Sale Civilization VI Expansion Bundle Add-On 35% DWG* Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Simulator Sale Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight Sale Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure Xbox One Game 85% Spotlight Sale Disintegration Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG* Driving Essentials Xbox One Game 25% Simulator Sale Eternum Ex’ Xbox One Game 60% DWG* FAR: Lone Sails Xbox One Game 40% Simulator Sale Farm Together Xbox One X Enhanced 30% Simulator Sale Farming Simulator 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Edition Xbox One Game 40% DWG* Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 33% DWG* Fighter Within Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% Simulator Sale Fishing: Barents Sea Complete Edition Xbox One Game 25% Simulator Sale FLYING TIGERS: SHADOWS OVER CHINA Xbox One Game 50% Simulator Sale For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 67% DWG* For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG* For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 67% DWG* For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 67% DWG* Ginger: Beyond the crystal Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Gnomes Garden: New Home Xbox One Game 50% Simulator Sale Gorogoa Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG* Grab the Bottle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Simulator Sale Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Simulator Sale Graveyard Keeper Xbox One Game 60% Simulator Sale Grow Up Xbox One Game 60% DWG* House Flipper Xbox One Game 25% Simulator Sale Hungry Shark World Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Hyper Sentinel Xbox One X Enhanced 80% DWG* Hyperdrive Massacre Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Jalopy Xbox One Game 25% Simulator Sale Kingdom Treasury Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 40% Simulator Sale Madden NFL 20 Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 80% Spotlight Sale Megaquarium Xbox One Game 40% Simulator Sale Megaton Rainfall Xbox Play Anywhere 65% Simulator Sale MotoGP 17 Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Sale Mount & Blade: Warband Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG* MXGP3 Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Sale NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG* NBA 2K20 Legend Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG* Nightmare Boy Xbox One Game 60% Spotlight Sale Oh…Sir! Slightly Insulting Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Simulator Sale Outer Wilds Xbox Game Pass 40% Simulator Sale PC Building Simulator Xbox Play Anywhere 40% Simulator Sale Punch Club Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Simulator Sale Pure Pool Xbox One Game 60% Simulator Sale Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% DWG* Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Rayman Legends Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Redout – Back to Earth Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale Redout – Mars Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale Redout – Space Exploration Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight Sale Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight Sale Screencheat Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight Sale Shape Up Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% DWG* Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One Game 65% DWG* SIMULACRA Xbox One Game 30% Simulator Sale Sky Rogue Xbox Play Anywhere 25% DWG* Slime Rancher Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Simulator Sale Snooker 19 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Simulator Sale Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One Game 50% DWG* Starpoint Gemini 2 Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 70% Simulator Sale State of Mind Xbox One Game 80% Simulator Sale Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One Game 33% DWG* SuperMash Xbox One Game 50% Simulator Sale Surf World Series Xbox One Game 30% Simulator Sale Surviving Mars Xbox Game Pass 67% Simulator Sale The Count Lucanor Xbox One Game 75% DWG* The Journey Down Trilogy Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight Sale The Walking Dead: Season Two Xbox Game Pass 75% DWG* Thief Simulator Xbox One Game 25% Simulator Sale Tracks – The Train Set Game Xbox Game Pass 25% Simulator Sale Train Sim World 2020 Collector’s Edition Xbox One Game 40% Simulator Sale Transference Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Trials Fusion Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 75% DWG* Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Trials of the Blood Dragon Xbox One Game 67% DWG* Ultimate Fishing Simulator Xbox One Game 25% Simulator Sale Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One Game 70% DWG* Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten Xbox One Game 80% DWG* Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Where the Bees Make Honey Xbox One X Enhanced 90% Spotlight Sale Worms Battlegrounds + Worms W.M.D Xbox One Game 75% DWG* Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 25% DWG*

