WWI ISONZO coming to consoles and PC later this year – trailer here

M2H and BlackMill Games announced ISONZO as the new game coming to the WW1 Game Series!
Alpine FPS Isonzo is announced for PC, Xbox Series S / X & Xbox One and PlayStation 5 & 4! Experience authentic mountain warfare on the Italian Front in the newest entry in the WW1 Game Series, coming later this year.
