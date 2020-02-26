Wunderling is launching March 5 on Steam and Switch

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Wunderling will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch and Steam on Thursday, March 5!

Wunderling is all about breaking the rules and finding your own way in life. For starters, you don’t play as a traditional “hero” but as a low-level video game goon who has just unlocked the ability to jump. It turns out that the hero is actually the bad guy – known as “Carrot Man.”



Playing as the title character, you are revived by your master – the evil sorceress Kohlrabi, who seeks to tighten her hold on the Vegetable Kingdom and defeat Carrot Man once and for all.

Jump between platforms and solve puzzles with one hand!

Discover a hidden treasure in each stage.

Unlock hidden Wunder-moves like “Boost” and “Wall-Jump”!

Enjoy beautiful bite-sized pixel art.

Laugh out loud with an original story by Alex Faciane (The Completionist/Super Beard Bros.)!

Listen to a nostalgic soundtrack by Ratvader (Oscar Sidoff Rydelius) of Else Heart.Break(), Anthill (Nintendo Switch), and Kenshō fame.

Track down the hero: In Wunderling, YOU’RE the boss!

Wunderling will be available on the Nintendo Switch and Steam (Windows-only) Thursday, March 5 for $14.99.