Woody Woodpecker Racing (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Don’t let the big headed racers fool you. Woody Woodpecker Racing on Gameboy Color is probably the closest thing to Mario Kart on GBC.

It is a quality, purposely designed slow-paced racer with an elaborate 2-player link cable mode. The multiplayer mode was actually designed as a focus, not an after thought.

I guess not all licensed games are bad… who knew?!?