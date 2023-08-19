Woody Woodpecker Racing (GBC, 2000) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Don’t let the big headed racers fool you. Woody Woodpecker Racing on Gameboy Color is probably the closest thing to Mario Kart on GBC.
It is a quality, purposely designed slow-paced racer with an elaborate 2-player link cable mode. The multiplayer mode was actually designed as a focus, not an after thought.
I guess not all licensed games are bad… who knew?!?
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
Every 4-Player Compatible original Gameboy game – 4 Player Adapter accessory
Originally bundled with F1 Race by Nintendo, the 4-player adapter was an accessory that allowed four Gameboys to be linked via link cables as opposed to the standard two. Only a few handful of games were compatible with this accessory with about half of [...]
Dr. Mario (GB) – 1 hour music loop of win theme
A nice tune to put in the background while you do stuff.This tune is played when a player is declared in the 2-player link cable vs mode. The 2-player link cable mode is best of 3.
10 HIDDEN GEM Gameboy Advance Single-Pak linking games
There were over 1,500 games released on Nintendo’s Gameboy Advance. About 100 of them features a Single-Pak Link multiplayer mode. Out these 100-ish games, these 10 titles especially flew under the radar and can be defined as a Sleeper Hit or Hidden Gem.
Comments