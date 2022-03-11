Will You Snail now available on consoles and PC

by SquallSnake on March 11, 2022
Will You Snail
Fast-paced precision platforming. AI spawned traps. Cocky voice lines. Combat. Puzzles. Snails. Unicorns. A story about artificial intelligence and a dark secret to uncover. Will You Snail is available on PC and Consoles NOW!

The evil AI Squid tries to predict your movement a few seconds ahead of time and uses the information in an attempt to stop You, the player, from reaching the end of the level. It’s an intellectual battle between human/snail and the God of the simulation himself. Will you make it out alive, or will Squid find yet another reason to make fun of you?

It is now available on Switch, PC, Xbox, and Playstation consoles.

You can get the game for $14.99.

Will you win that intellectual battle or will Squid find yet another reason to make fun of you?

A lot of levels in Will You Snail are relatively empty by default. The challenge comes from the interactions with the evil AI. You can change the difficulty at any time or let the game decide which one is the best one for you.

Solve some easy puzzles to calm down from the action. There are some more difficult puzzles as well, but every single puzzle in Will You Snail is completely optional and can be skipped if you want to.

Find secrets, collect clues and try to piece together where you are and what happened. Will You Snail tells a rather crazy story about artificial intelligence, simulation theory and the future of humanity.

