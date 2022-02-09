Will You Snail? is an upcoming platformer that can predict your moves

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

No Gravity Games announces today that Will You Snail?, the game made by Jonas Tyroller – solo-developer and a Youtuber will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox.

A fast-action platformer where an evil AI tries to kill you by predicting your movement. Dodge AI-spawned traps, solve optional puzzles, and uncover the dark secrets of the simulation.

The exact launch date will be provided very soon!

Fast-paced precision platforming. AI spawned traps. Cocky voice lines. Combat. Puzzles. Snails. Unicorns. A story about artificial intelligence and a dark secret to uncover.

The evil AI Squid tries to predict your movement a few seconds ahead of time and uses that information in an attempt to stop you from reaching the end of the level. Will you win that intellectual battle or will Squid find yet another reason to make fun of you?

A lot of levels in Will You Snail are relatively empty by default. The challenge comes from the interactions with the evil AI. You can change the difficulty at any time or let the game decide which one is the best one for you.

Solve some easy puzzles to calm down from the action. There are some more difficult puzzles as well, but every single puzzle in Will You Snail is completely optional and can be skipped if you want to.

Find secrets, collect clues and try to piece together where you are and what happened. Will You Snail tells a rather crazy story about artificial intelligence, simulation theory and the future of humanity.