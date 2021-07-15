We Were Here Together gets Christmas in July DLC and free demo

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Enjoy Christmas during your summer break! Total Mayhem Games released an extra cheerful puzzle for everyone to enjoy in the asymmetric puzzle coop: We Were Here Together! And if we say everyone, we mean EVERYONE, as the game just launched a demo today on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox including the extra Christmas puzzle.

You can read my review of We Were Here Together HERE.

To ensure all players can try out We Were Here Together and the temporary Christmas in July event, a We Were Here Together demo was released on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One!

The demo welcomes players in the explorers’ basecamp, offering a puzzling adventure for two. While finding your way towards the haunted Castle Rock to help save your friends, an extra puzzle unfolds bringing that cozy Holiday spirit.

We Were Here Together is a puzzle solving adventure in which you and a partner must prove you can communicate and work together to escape the haunted Castle Rock. Since your progress (in the demo) will be saved, those wanting to continue their mysterious expedition can get the full game now with a 50% discount on the platform of their choice.

The games of the We Were Here Series of co-op puzzler adventures are playable in any order, although there is a common narrative thread running through them. The series has been enjoyed by more than 5,000,000 players since the release of We Were Here in 2017.

Players take the role of Antarctic explorers who find themselves caught up in a mystery revolving around the realm of Castle Rock. Being separated most of the time, players will each have to explore different areas, while every puzzle requires teamwork to be solved. Asymmetric puzzles give each partner different information, and challenges players to talk to each other and figure out exactly what information they have and how it might lead to a solution. You and your partner have nothing but your wits, a walkie-talkie, and whatever you can find on your way. Do you have what it takes to escape this mysterious realm or will you be trapped … forever?

We Were Here, We Were Here Too, and We Were Here Together are all available on Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. We Were Here Forever will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The features of the We Were Here Series include:

● Two player cooperative online adventure – featuring in-game walkie-talkies

● Overcome challenging asymmetric puzzles as you attempt to escape

● Atmospheric thriller setting that will keep you on the edge of your seat

● Explore intriguing frozen environments – search for clues in the sinister Castle Rock, a ghostly graveyard, and other outdoor areas