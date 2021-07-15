We Were Here Together gets Christmas in July DLC and free demo

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 15, 2021
Playstation 4
4
0
previous article
Shin Megami Tensei V story trailer here
next article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Switch)
We Were Here Together
Contents

Enjoy Christmas during your summer break! Total Mayhem Games released an extra cheerful puzzle for everyone to enjoy in the asymmetric puzzle coop: We Were Here Together! And if we say everyone, we mean EVERYONE, as the game just launched a demo today on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox including the extra Christmas puzzle.

You can read my review of We Were Here Together HERE.

To ensure all players can try out We Were Here Together and the temporary Christmas in July event, a We Were Here Together demo was released on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One!

The demo welcomes players in the explorers’ basecamp, offering a puzzling adventure for two. While finding your way towards the haunted Castle Rock to help save your friends, an extra puzzle unfolds bringing that cozy Holiday spirit.

We Were Here Together is a puzzle solving adventure in which you and a partner must prove you can communicate and work together to escape the haunted Castle Rock. Since your progress (in the demo) will be saved, those wanting to continue their mysterious expedition can get the full game now with a 50% discount on the platform of their choice.

The games of the We Were Here Series of co-op puzzler adventures are playable in any order, although there is a common narrative thread running through them. The series has been enjoyed by more than 5,000,000 players since the release of We Were Here in 2017.

Players take the role of Antarctic explorers who find themselves caught up in a mystery revolving around the realm of Castle Rock. Being separated most of the time, players will each have to explore different areas, while every puzzle requires teamwork to be solved. Asymmetric puzzles give each partner different information, and challenges players to talk to each other and figure out exactly what information they have and how it might lead to a solution. You and your partner have nothing but your wits, a walkie-talkie, and whatever you can find on your way. Do you have what it takes to escape this mysterious realm or will you be trapped … forever?

We Were Here, We Were Here Too, and We Were Here Together are all available on Steam, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. We Were Here Forever will be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The features of the We Were Here Series include:
● Two player cooperative online adventure – featuring in-game walkie-talkies
● Overcome challenging asymmetric puzzles as you attempt to escape
● Atmospheric thriller setting that will keep you on the edge of your seat
● Explore intriguing frozen environments – search for clues in the sinister Castle Rock, a ghostly graveyard, and other outdoor areas

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Arkan: The Dog Adventurer (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
11
 
Infinitrap: Rehamstered (Xbox One) Review with stream
7.0
 
Crash Drive 3 (Xbox One) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Aragami 2
Check out Aragami 2’s stealth and combat gameplay
 
Project Downfall
Bloody shooter Project Downfall gets PC Early Access release – consoles later
 
Panic Mode
Save cute aliens from dangerous disasters in Panic Mode – now available on PC
 
Tales of Arise
Tales of Arise Preview
 
Castle Flipper
Castle Flipper (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Aragami 2

Check out Aragami 2’s stealth and combat gameplay

by SquallSnake on July 15, 2021
Lince Works has given you brief glimpses at the gameplay but, now, the team is excited to take gamers deeper into the evolution of this stealth-action franchise. The new developer walkthrough showcases the completely new combat system built from the [...]
4
 
Away scaled

Story-based sugar glider adventure AWAY: The Survival Series is coming to PlayStation 5 in late Summer

by SquallSnake on July 15, 2021
Breaking Walls has revealed its nature documentary-inspired narrative adventure about the life of a sugar glider, AWAY: The Survival Series, is heading to PlayStation 5 in late Summer 2021. This is in addition to the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums