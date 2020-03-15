Wanking Simulator PC will be released very soon

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Wanking Simulator will debut on PC on March 19th. As the creators indicate, it is an uncompromising game distinguished by a unique gameplay model and absurd humor. There are also initial plans to release the game on consoles.

Wanking Simulator has been created by MrCiastku, an independent Polish developer, and will be published by Ultimate Games S.A. The game will cost around $10 on Steam, and players can already check out the free demo.

This 3D simulator does not limit you to spreading ”masturbational mayhem” – the gameplay also involves, among other things, melee combat, shooting, driving a car, flying a balloon, using items (including grenades, stones, cigarettes and a shovel) and casting special spells.

The game offers several different modes, including an extensive story mode. The main character is Winston Gay, a lover of lewd acts, which have turned out to be too noisy. After an intervention from his neighbours, corrupt authorities deprive Winston of his home, and all he is left with is revenge.

The story campaign consists of 6 diverse missions, which take place in the city of Gay Bay, a giant office, on another planet and inside an alien ship. The game will also offer additional modes – challenges (5 missions), arena (fighting off waves of enemies), parkour (5 missions) and sandbox.

”Surrealism, absurdity and humor are three words that perfectly describe the nature of this production. The final version of the game goes far beyond the expectations that the title can bring to mind. The gameplay is highly varied, additional modes provide even more crazy entertainment, and many elements will surely be a surprise for players. All this is coated with absurd humour and political incorrectness” – says Mateusz Zawadzki, CEO of Ultimate Games S.A.

The publisher points out that Wanking Simulator is a title focused on humorous elements. The only sexual act the players will encounter is the masturbation of the main character, but no genital organs or organic fluids will be visible in the game.

”The game is based on completely absurd assumptions. Some of its elements may seem controversial, in a sense, but they have purely humorous intentions. The creators of this simulator certainly do not intend to offend anyone” – emphasises Mateusz Zawadzki.

Wanking Simulator – main features:

unique gameplay model;

crazy and unpredictable story;

absurd humor;

lack of political correctness;

cars and balloons;

special parkour mode;

extensive challenge system;

arena mode (fighting off hordes of enemies);

chaos-causing spells;

even more options in sandbox mode.

The release date for PC (Steam) has been set to 19th March 2020.