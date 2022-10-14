Visual novel Silenced: The House will arrive just in time for Halloween

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Silenced: The House will be released on PS4/5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2022 for $5.

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions got -20% discount during two weeks pre-order period.

Xbox Series X|S version got -50% discount for owners of Xbox One version.

PlayStation 5 version got -50% discount for owners of PlayStation 4 version.

Any plans for weekend? There is a great place to escape from hustle and bustle of the city and daily routine! We promise unique experience of horror and despair… if you stay alive, of course.

The old house is hiding something. This dark empty rooms are full of secrets. Blind windows are staring at you from the deep darkness. Do you hear them? Are you ready to talk to them? Because if you are not, you better go away, run, hide your hysterically beating heart from the claws of insanity. Why do you want to find the truth if you know that it will kill you? You must scream, you must cry, you must find your dead voice in this silence.

Meet Ashley, our Visual Novel main character. She and her classmates want to celebrate the birthday of their mutual friend, a famous teen idol of the school Grace. That will be fun. But there is no time to play games. Because tonight Ashley will have some work to do. The ghosts of the past will pay her a visit. She must survive the night in an old abandoned house and complete an ancient ritual to get rid of the vengeful spirits. Welcome to the world of fear and madness. Lonely mysterious place awaits you to step in the dark realm of nightmare. Will you help Ashley complete her mission? Will you survive?