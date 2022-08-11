Video surveillance simulator City Eye releases on Steam

by SquallSnake on August 11, 2022
City Eye, a city video surveillance simulator, will debut on the PC on 12 August this year. The player assumes the role of the operator of the entire video surveillance system, who watches over and keeps order. As the developers highlight, City Eye is a title inspired by modern monitoring and control systems used to detect various types of threats.

City Eye is a game developed by Ultimate Games S.A. The publishers for the PC are Ultimate Games S.A. and Gaming Factory S.A.

In City Eye, the player becomes the operator of a central city video surveillance system. The primary task is to contain and fight crime and other threats. The gameplay focuses on searching for various dangers and then tracking down suspected criminals and the development of events to finally call the appropriate services.

The developers point out that an effective operator must first and foremost ensure accurate observation and good identification of actual threats. Importantly, these can be a wide variety of threats, including, for example, destruction of property, car theft, fight, fire, traffic accident or even terrorism.

In whole, the video surveillance system comprises as many as several hundred cameras operating in the various neighbourhoods. As the developers emphasise, City Eye is a title inspired by contemporary, i.e., increasingly advanced, video surveillance and control systems. The longevity of the game is definitely enhanced by the randomised events system that is used.

City Eye – main features:

  • urban video surveillance simulator;
  • various districts, hundreds of cameras;
  • extensive video surveillance system;
  • multiple threat types;
  • randomness of events;
  • control over city life;
  • struggle for law and order.

The game will make its debut on the PC (Steam) on 12 August 2022.

