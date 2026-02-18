Vampire Therapist launches on PS and Switch, Xbox soon

Starting February 17, Vampire Therapist will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. This BAFTA-nominated title blends a narrative visual novel with a therapy simulation. Players encounter vampires from different historical eras and hear voice acting by actors from Hades, Hades II, and Baldur’s Gate 3. Vampire Therapist previously launched on PC and will arrive on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on March 5.

Vampire Therapist was created by the independent German studio Little Bat Games, founded by Cyrus Nemati, who is also a voice actor known from Pyre and Hades. The game debuted on PC in 2024 and is now expanding to consoles. The console versions were prepared and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

The title also features a star-studded English voice cast. The characters are voiced by Matthew Mercer (Critical Role, Baldur’s Gate 3), Francesca Meaux (Hades), Sarah Grayson (Gone Home, Hades II), Kylie Clark, and Cyrus Nemati (Pyre, Hades).

The console versions include all free updates and the Couples Therapy DLC in the base edition. Controller support has been enhanced for consoles, and thanks to backward compatibility, the game also runs on Nintendo Switch 2.

Vampire Therapist is a unique mix of visual novel adventure and therapy simulator. Players take on the role of a Wild West gunslinger turned vampire therapist, helping other vampires confront their traumas and navigate the complexities of immortal existence.

The game stands out with its gothic atmosphere, and its lively, memorable story blends dark comedy and introspection, reminiscent of What We Do in the Shadows and Young Frankenstein.

Players meet vampires from different historical eras, including ancient Greece, Renaissance Italy, and Tudor England. Each vampire patient has a unique backstory and personal traumas that require an individualized approach.

Gameplay includes accessible elements of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) presented in an engaging way. Mini-games, including mindfulness meditation, add variety to the experience.

Vampire Therapist – Key Features:

Visual novel with therapy simulation elements

A mix of dark comedy and serious themes

Vampires from different historical eras

Simple mechanics and engaging narrative

Star-studded voice cast

The release date for Vampire Therapist on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch is set for February 17, 2026. The Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions are scheduled for March 5, 2026.