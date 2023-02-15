Underwater Metroidvania Pronty coming soon to Switch

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Happinet Corporation announced that underwater-based Metroidvania-style adventure, Pronty (originally released for Windows PC via Steam is headed to Nintendo Switch on 7th March 2023.

Developed by 18 Light Game and Funzone Games for PC, Pronty will be published globally on Switch by Happinet Corporation on its Happinet Indie Collection label. Pronty will be available on the Nintendo eShop for $14.99/€14.99/£13.99, additionally there will be a preorder 10% discount from the Nintendo e-shop available from today, 2nd February until launch.

Pronty is a 2D action-adventure game set under the ocean. In the near future, human beings have successfully found a way to live under the sea and hundreds of aquatic cities have transformed the seabed into a new Atlantis. But now, the cities are in danger. Only Pronty along with his weaponised robotic javelin partner, Bront can protect the City of the Deep, Royla and unravel the mysteries that lie within.

“Since the PC version of Pronty was released, we’ve received a constant stream of feedback from players asking for the game on wider consoles,” commented Ariel Pang/Joy Brick Inc., Overseas Business Division Manager. “We’re very grateful for the ongoing feedback and super excited to finally deliver Pronty on Nintendo Switch!”

● Unique combat system – Command your weaponized robotic javelin partner, Bront to repel enemies, remove obstacles, and shield Pronty from harm through over 100 levels and 13 epic boss battles.

● Fight ferocious mutant fish monsters – Encounter over 40 types of sea creatures formed from a ghastly fusion of sea critters and marine debris. While some might look easy to defeat, there’s always a bigger fish…

● Swappable upgrades for customised combat – Unlock new abilities and upgrades in Pronty’s Memory Board to put together strategies that work for every situation and play style.

● Challenge yourself in Boss Rush Mode – Replay to your heart’s content in the boss rush mode located in Neptune’s Hall and change the difficulty settings to suit your skill level.

● Change Pronty’s appearance – Pronty features an exclusive to Switch New Skin, plus there are other costumes to win by defeating set parameters such as clearing Neptune Hall and unlocking a hidden ending…