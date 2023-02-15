Underwater Metroidvania Pronty coming soon to Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on February 15, 2023
Switch
5
0
previous article
Retro shooter 1993 Shenandoah now available on Playstation
next article
Fight’N Rage coming to XSX and PS5 in 120fps glory
Pronty
Contents

Happinet Corporation announced that underwater-based Metroidvania-style adventure, Pronty (originally released for Windows PC via Steam is headed to Nintendo Switch on 7th March 2023.

Developed by 18 Light Game and Funzone Games for PC, Pronty will be published globally on Switch by Happinet Corporation on its Happinet Indie Collection label. Pronty will be available on the Nintendo eShop for $14.99/€14.99/£13.99, additionally there will be a preorder 10% discount from the Nintendo e-shop available from today, 2nd February until launch.

Pronty is a 2D action-adventure game set under the ocean. In the near future, human beings have successfully found a way to live under the sea and hundreds of aquatic cities have transformed the seabed into a new Atlantis. But now, the cities are in danger. Only Pronty along with his weaponised robotic javelin partner, Bront can protect the City of the Deep, Royla and unravel the mysteries that lie within.

“Since the PC version of Pronty was released, we’ve received a constant stream of feedback from players asking for the game on wider consoles,” commented Ariel Pang/Joy Brick Inc., Overseas Business Division Manager. “We’re very grateful for the ongoing feedback and super excited to finally deliver Pronty on Nintendo Switch!”

● Unique combat system – Command your weaponized robotic javelin partner, Bront to repel enemies, remove obstacles, and shield Pronty from harm through over 100 levels and 13 epic boss battles.

● Fight ferocious mutant fish monsters – Encounter over 40 types of sea creatures formed from a ghastly fusion of sea critters and marine debris. While some might look easy to defeat, there’s always a bigger fish…

● Swappable upgrades for customised combat – Unlock new abilities and upgrades in Pronty’s Memory Board to put together strategies that work for every situation and play style.

● Challenge yourself in Boss Rush Mode – Replay to your heart’s content in the boss rush mode located in Neptune’s Hall and change the difficulty settings to suit your skill level.

● Change Pronty’s appearance – Pronty features an exclusive to Switch New Skin, plus there are other costumes to win by defeating set parameters such as clearing Neptune Hall and unlocking a hidden ending…

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
NewsSwitch
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection (PS4) Review with stream
8.0
4
 
Wanted: Dead (XSX) Review with stream
5.5
 
Helvetii (PS4) Review with stream
5.0
Platforms
 
Go Go PogoGirl
Go! Go! PogoGirl is a new 90s style platformer coming soon
 
OIP 10
Forest Ranger Simulator (PC – Kickstarter Demo Build) – Review
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Review
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
View All
Latest News
      
 
Fight’N Rage

Fight’N Rage coming to XSX and PS5 in 120fps glory

by SquallSnake on February 15, 2023
BlitWorks Games announced that the acclaimed beat’em up Fight’N Rage will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on the 1st of March in full 120 FPS glory!. Fight’N Rage is an old-school 2D beat’em up for 1-3 players with local co-op support, [...]
1
 
Pronty

Underwater Metroidvania Pronty coming soon to Switch

by SquallSnake on February 15, 2023
Happinet Corporation announced that underwater-based Metroidvania-style adventure, Pronty (originally released for Windows PC via Steam is headed to Nintendo Switch on 7th March 2023. Developed by 18 Light Game and Funzone Games for PC, Pronty will be [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums