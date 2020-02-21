Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] now available on Switch and PS4

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Aksys Games in conjunction with Arc System Works and French-Bread announced that Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r], the highly anticipated next installment in the Under Night In-Birth 2D fighting game saga, is now available for PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] features a new playable character and updates which include nearly a thousand balance changes and new moves.

The game was recently selected as a Main Stage featured title for EVO 2020. The Collector’s Edition of Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] will feature a 96-page full-color art book, a compilation soundtrack CD that includes the themes for all the characters in the game, and a 3” black rubber key chain of new character Londrekia. The CE will retail for $59.99 and the Standard Edition is priced at $39.99. Owners of Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] on PlayStation 4 will have the opportunity to update their game with the new character only or go all-in with a full bundle that includes Londrekia, new character colors and more.

In Under Night In-Birth, a mysterious phenomenon, known only as “the Hollow Night,” has enveloped regions of Japan in darkness for several centuries. Every area affected by the Hollow Night is beset by shadowy monsters–known as “Voids”–who feed off of a power called “Existence.” Most humans don’t possess the ability to see or come in contact with Voids, and therefore remain safe. You, however, are not so lucky. As one of a cast of unique characters, players fight their way through the dangers of the Hollow Night and defeat those who would try to get in your way. The game features classic 2D anime fighter controls with a splash of devastating combos and unique fighting styles sure to keep your appetite for battle sated. A fight is more than just pressing buttons!

The ESRB has rated Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] T for Teen.