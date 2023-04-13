Turn based JRPG Mugen Souls gets Switch release date

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Join Chou-Chou on her mission to conquer the universe and its seven worlds! In this anime-style JRPG, you’ll take command of trusty companion Altis, loyal peon Ryuto and more, as Chou-Chou turns the heroes and demon lords of each world into her personal servants and thus frees the universe of conflict under her ultimate control. But will it all go as planned?

Mugen Souls features turn-based combat on a free-roaming battle map, party and skill customization, expansive worlds to explore, and plenty of that “moe” aesthetic fans adore! Destroy crystals on the battlefield to activate Hyper Mode, execute combos and use Moe Kill techniques to enslave enemies, transforming them into items by exploiting their weaknesses. Create a unique cast of minions by customizing body parts, facial expressions, job classes, and more!

This updated version of Mugen Souls includes all prior extras while faithfully adapting the content of the Japanese original, making it the definitive way to experience this cult classic JRPG!

Platforms: Switch

Release date: April 27, 2023

Price: US$39.99 / €39.99

Features:

Explore seven vibrant worlds and conquer the universe!

Fight monsters on free-roaming battle maps and make them your servants.

Execute spectacular combos with your allies!

Create unique characters by customizing body parts, faces and job classes.

Enjoy “moe” aesthetics and over-the-top anime style!