Tropico 6 gets Spitter DLC

Kalypso launched Tropico 6‘s second DLC, ‘Spitter‘. Continuing the series’ penchant for dark humor and city building, Spitter DLC sees Tropico leader El Prez pursuing online infamy in the ever-changing world of social media.

In Spitter DLC, it’s all about the fame and prestige and nobody knows this better than a self-declared despot…uh, statesman, such as El Presidente. Tropico 6’s second DLC skyrockets players into the world of stardom and illustriousness. Interact with superstars by using Spitter, the only short message social networking app officially approved by the Tropican Ministry for Modern Communications & Smoke Signals. Court the stars to gain their support, unlock their individual strengths and in turn, receive even more respect and adulation from subjects. But beware – fame and money can also attract some seriously shady types…



