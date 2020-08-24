Touhou Luna Nights coming to Xbox One early September 2020

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Active Gaming Media and PLAYISM announced Team Ladybug’s Touhou Luna Nights will be released on Xbox One and Microsoft Store September 3rd for $17.99. This game originally released on Steam a couple years ago.

Touhou Luna Nights is an exploration focused 2D action title from Indie development studio Team Ladybug.

The title has sold over 150,000 units globally.

Here is our stream from the original PC release:

The protagonist is a recurring Touhou Project character, Sakuya Izayoi. Remilia Scarlet, head vampire of the Scarlet Devil Mansion sends her maid Sakuya Izayoi with no warning to a world much like Gensokyo, but not quite. With no choice but to search for a way out of this strange world of Luna Nights, Sakuya begins her journey.

The action in this title is heavily based around Sakuya’s inherent ability to stop time and her skills with throwing knives, all expressed through stunning sprite animations. Aside from this there is the well known Touhou Project Graze system where you can avoid enemy attacks just in time to restore HP and MP and promote an exhilarating style of gameplay.