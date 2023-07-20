Top-down twin-stick co-op action game Killsquad now available on PS4

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on July 20, 2023
Playstation 4
6
0
previous article
Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop (PC) Review
killsquad 6
Contents

Slap on your stompin’ boots and grab your three ‘murder-iest’ friends to decimate hordes of disgusting, slayable aliens in the 4-player co-op death heaven Killsquad, now available on PlayStation 4 (playable on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility) for $29.99 USD / €29.99.

Create unique character builds as one of five carapace-crunching bounty hunters mucking their way through the galaxy’s deadliest and diverse environments. Combine teamwork with high-mobility melee weapons and sci-fi firearms to take on nightmarish swarms and challenging boss battles. Don’t worry about the ammo, you’ll have plenty to spare.

Features:

  • Top-down twin-stick combat with a huge number of melee and ranged weapons to experiment with.
  • Co-op bounty hunting contracts with cross-play between PC and PlayStation. Jump in mid-mission to support the squad or out-score them.
  • Customizable character builds using weapons, gear, and unlockable skill trees. Survive to claim the bounty and show off!
  • Hordes of enemies waiting to greet you and your expendable crew properly.
  • Glory to the victors. Loot to the survivors. 

It’s a hack and slash meets twin-stick shooter meets multiplayer extravaganza. Killsquad decimates aliens on PlayStation with all the post-launch content that arrived on the Steam version of the game. 

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4
NewsPS4
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop (PC) Review
8.0
9
 
Garlic (XSX) Review with Stream
8.5
 
Yet Another Zombie Survivors (PC): Early Access Review
7.5
Platforms
 
ss c1060421e91dfe1306b8e4cc0fd3763c42920814
Sergeant Squidlies: Space Cop (PC) Review
 
Air Twister
Air Twister is a new 3D shooter by Yu Suzuki coming Nov 2023
 
featured
Yet Another Zombie Survivors (PC): Early Access Review
 
Thief Simulator
MyGamer Visual Cast – Thief Simulator (PC)
 
Feeble Light banner
3-tone pixel art shooter Feeble Light coming soon
View All
Latest News
      
 
killsquad 6

Top-down twin-stick co-op action game Killsquad now available on PS4

by SquallSnake on July 20, 2023
Slap on your stompin’ boots and grab your three ‘murder-iest’ friends to decimate hordes of disgusting, slayable aliens in the 4-player co-op death heaven Killsquad, now available on PlayStation 4 (playable on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility) [...]
6
 
Air Twister

Air Twister is a new 3D shooter by Yu Suzuki coming Nov 2023

by SquallSnake on July 18, 2023
ININ & Ys Net are happy to announce that pre-orders for the boxed editions of Air Twister are now open! Get ready to experience the exhilarating 3D shooter crafted by the legendary game designer Yu Suzuki, the mastermind behind Shenmue, Space Harrier, [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums