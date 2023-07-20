Top-down twin-stick co-op action game Killsquad now available on PS4

Slap on your stompin’ boots and grab your three ‘murder-iest’ friends to decimate hordes of disgusting, slayable aliens in the 4-player co-op death heaven Killsquad, now available on PlayStation 4 (playable on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility) for $29.99 USD / €29.99.
Create unique character builds as one of five carapace-crunching bounty hunters mucking their way through the galaxy’s deadliest and diverse environments. Combine teamwork with high-mobility melee weapons and sci-fi firearms to take on nightmarish swarms and challenging boss battles. Don’t worry about the ammo, you’ll have plenty to spare.
Features:
- Top-down twin-stick combat with a huge number of melee and ranged weapons to experiment with.
- Co-op bounty hunting contracts with cross-play between PC and PlayStation. Jump in mid-mission to support the squad or out-score them.
- Customizable character builds using weapons, gear, and unlockable skill trees. Survive to claim the bounty and show off!
- Hordes of enemies waiting to greet you and your expendable crew properly.
- Glory to the victors. Loot to the survivors.
It’s a hack and slash meets twin-stick shooter meets multiplayer extravaganza. Killsquad decimates aliens on PlayStation with all the post-launch content that arrived on the Steam version of the game.