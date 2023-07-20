Top-down twin-stick co-op action game Killsquad now available on PS4

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Slap on your stompin’ boots and grab your three ‘murder-iest’ friends to decimate hordes of disgusting, slayable aliens in the 4-player co-op death heaven Killsquad, now available on PlayStation 4 (playable on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility) for $29.99 USD / €29.99.

Create unique character builds as one of five carapace-crunching bounty hunters mucking their way through the galaxy’s deadliest and diverse environments. Combine teamwork with high-mobility melee weapons and sci-fi firearms to take on nightmarish swarms and challenging boss battles. Don’t worry about the ammo, you’ll have plenty to spare.

Features:

Top-down twin-stick combat with a huge number of melee and ranged weapons to experiment with.

Co-op bounty hunting contracts with cross-play between PC and PlayStation. Jump in mid-mission to support the squad or out-score them.

Customizable character builds using weapons, gear, and unlockable skill trees. Survive to claim the bounty and show off!

Hordes of enemies waiting to greet you and your expendable crew properly.

Glory to the victors. Loot to the survivors.

It’s a hack and slash meets twin-stick shooter meets multiplayer extravaganza. Killsquad decimates aliens on PlayStation with all the post-launch content that arrived on the Steam version of the game.