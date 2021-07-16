Together (Switch) Review

Full Review

A side scrolling platformer built with co-op in mind, Together can also be played solo but doesn’t have quite the same appeal. The moveset is simple – jump, attack, and roll – but each of the dozen playable characters have slightly new abilities, enough to encourage different co-op teams. Eventually you can unlock ranged attacked, for example. Just be aware, most characters and abilities need to be unlocked first.

The world has been removed of its color and it is up this quirky cast of characters to restore these visuals by collecting color gems. With four worlds composed of five stages each, along with 15 gems to collect in each stage, Together is ultimate a collectathon. Gems are used to unlock new characters so there is plenty of incentive to find them all.

Each stage is rather large and often grows vertically. In fact, some stages are so large that it can be difficult to keep track of where you can been and where you should go next. The biggest flaw comes from the lack of a mapping system. Combat is also a little boring as most enemies can be beaten by simply button mashing. The enemies that do not succumb to mindless assaults are the ones that have cheapest attacks, like the stereotypical Asian lady and her chopstick attack that is nearly impossible to avoid. The rest of the expected video game hazards are all here like lava pits, bombs, red barrels that explode, etc.

Outside of the goofy cast of characters, the wall clinging and wall jumping make this game what it is. Sure, when playing co-op, the tether mechanic between both players brings something new, but being able to wall slide and wall jump make this game fun. In fact, wall jumping, wall clinging, and double jumping can make any game instantly better and all these platforming features are here. The Flash-like graphics are a little cheesy and remind me a bit of Runbow but the happy-go-lucky sound is composed of an expectantly high level of quality.

With its simple approach, Together doesn’t do anything that has not been done before. This is a side scrolling platformer after all. At the same time, it provides a more casual experience, one that never gets too difficult and playing co-op can offer a weekend of decent entertainment. Together is also one of the better Ultimate Games has released in their extensive library of digital games.

Together is also planned for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

