Tile-based sliding puzzler Tricky Thief coming to consoles soon

Get ready for a stealthy spin on tile-based sliding puzzles as you navigate the brainteasing chambers of Tricky Thief!

Take the role of a slippery burglar as you hug the walls of each room and collect coins while outwitting the patrolling guards across dozens of top-down single-screen stages presented in charmingly minimalistic 3D style.

Can you figure out the most efficient way to tackle each situation to become a master thief?

-Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

-Release date: March 15, 2023

-Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Experience a tricky twist on tile-based sliding puzzles!

Collect coins while avoiding security guards.

Dash in straight lines while sticking to walls and staying out of sight!

Enjoy charming top-down 3D graphics and cute characters.

Replay cleared stages any time to improve your skills as a master thief!