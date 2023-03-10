Tile-based sliding puzzler Tricky Thief coming to consoles soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on March 10, 2023
Playstation 4
7
0
previous article
Painter Simulator Review (PC): Early Access Demo Review
next article
emoji Kart Racer now available
Tricky Thief
Contents

Get ready for a stealthy spin on tile-based sliding puzzles as you navigate the brainteasing chambers of Tricky Thief!

Take the role of a slippery burglar as you hug the walls of each room and collect coins while outwitting the patrolling guards across dozens of top-down single-screen stages presented in charmingly minimalistic 3D style.

Can you figure out the most efficient way to tackle each situation to become a master thief?

-Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
-Release date: March 15, 2023
-Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Experience a tricky twist on tile-based sliding puzzles!
Collect coins while avoiding security guards.
Dash in straight lines while sticking to walls and staying out of sight!
Enjoy charming top-down 3D graphics and cute characters.
Replay cleared stages any time to improve your skills as a master thief!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Painter Simulator Review (PC): Early Access Demo Review
6.5
6
 
Lootbox Lyfe+ (XSX) Review with stream
6.0
 
Roniu’s Tale (Switch) Review with stream
7.0
Platforms
 
Painter Simulator Review (PC): Early Access Demo Review
 
Snow Plowing Simulator
Snow Plowing Simulator (PC) Review
 
Omen of Sorrow
Monster horror fighting game Omen of Sorrow gets official release date for new platforms
 
ServiceIT You can do IT
ServiceIT: You can do IT (PC) – Early Access Review
 
Planet Cube Edge
2D pixel platformer Planet Cube: Edge now available
View All
Latest News
      
 
emoji Kart Racer

emoji Kart Racer now available

by SquallSnake on March 10, 2023
Burn rubber over the finish line with a grin on your face and leave your friends crying, laughing, and skull-and-crossbonesing in your dust – now on the go! emoji Kart™ Racer, the first official emoji™ video game from the emoji Company and casual game [...]
3
 
Tricky Thief

Tile-based sliding puzzler Tricky Thief coming to consoles soon

by SquallSnake on March 10, 2023
Get ready for a stealthy spin on tile-based sliding puzzles as you navigate the brainteasing chambers of Tricky Thief! Take the role of a slippery burglar as you hug the walls of each room and collect coins while outwitting the patrolling guards across [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums