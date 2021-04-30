Thief Simulator 2 gets 2022 release date

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Thief Simulator 2 will debut in 2022 on PC. The developers promise many improvements and new possibilities, including three diverse locations full of objects and goals. In 2023, Thief Simulator 2 is scheduled to also hit consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

The new installment of the game is being developed by the Polish studio MrCiastku, and will be published by Ultimate Games S.A.

Thief Simulator 2 is a unique blend of stealth, adventure and simulation, where players will have the opportunity to make a career in a very unusual, wicked industry. This first person perspective (FPP) simulator will allow them to try their hand at numerous plundering challenges, starting with ordinary houses, and moving on to banks and other well-protected facilities. The gameplay will be based mainly on observation, planning, making well thought out moves, covering your tracks and fencing the appropriated items.