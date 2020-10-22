They Bleed Pixels mixes precision platforming with combo combat

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Sharpen your claws! Spooky Squid Games’ indie cult classic They Bleed Pixels is out today (Oct 22) in the Nintendo eShop for $14.99 USD, with a 20% launch discount running till Halloween (Oct 31). This is the first time They Bleed Pixels special blend of gothic-cute artwork, punishing platforming and bloody one-button combat will be available on a console!

“They Bleed Pixels features a unique one button combat system that discourages button mashing. We wanted to see just how far we could stretch the basic inputs of a typical 8-bit controller” says game designer Miguel Sternberg, “With only one attack button and your standard jump you can actually pull off a really wide range of moves. Each attack depends on the direction pushed, how long the button is pushed, whether you’re in the air or on the ground. The result is a combat system that feels extremely rhythmic and expressive as you learn how each move fits together and eventually achieve mastery.”

As an anonymous student of the Lafcadio Academy for Troubled Young Ladies, you must battle through your nightmares to defeat a curse that’s slowly transforming your body into a clawed demonic form. Originally released for PC in 2012, They Bleed Pixels balances a perfect mix of fast-paced acrobatic platforming and fierce, one-button, slash’em up combat. By suppressing their urge to button mash in favour of focusing on stylish and smart kills, players are rewarded with a checkpoint they can choose when to place for safety… or try their luck by holding onto it for extra bonus points.

Features: