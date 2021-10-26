These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of October 26, 2021 – Shocktober

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
XBOX 360
8
0
previous article
Five Forgotten Halloween games (NOT Horror games)
next article
Hypnotic platformer Circa Infinity gets release date - trailer here
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following discounts are available through November 1, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
#SinucaAttackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN SetAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven SetAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan SetAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead RaidAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – F-4E Phantom II + 3 SkinsAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief PlanAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected VisitorAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
Aery – Broken MemoriesXbox One X Enhanced40%DWG*
Aery – Calm MindXbox One X Enhanced25%DWG*
Aery – Sky CastleXbox One X Enhanced40%Spotlight Sale
AeternoBlade IIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Spotlight Sale
AgonyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Shocktober Sale
Apex Legends – Bloodhound EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Champion EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Gibraltar EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Mirage EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Octane EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Apex Legends – Pathfinder EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s CreedXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: ChinaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: IndiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: RussiaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed III RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season PassAdd-On60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Assetto Corsa Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
Atlas (Game Preview)Xbox Game Preview67%DWG*
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
BiomutantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Shocktober Sale
BioShockXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
BioShock 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
BioShock InfiniteXbox One Backward Compatible70%DWG*
BioShock: The CollectionXbox One X Enhanced80%Shocktober Sale
Black LegendXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Black MirrorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Black The FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLCAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The NightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Boiling BoltXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Book of DemonsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
BorderlandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Borderlands 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Borderlands 3: Next Level EditionSmart Delivery65%Shocktober Sale
Borderlands 3: Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Shocktober Sale
Borderlands: The Handsome CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Bound By FlameXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Bully Scholarship EditionXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Bunny ParkingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Cake BashXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Spotlight Sale
Call of CthulhuXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4Xbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Shocktober Sale
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Call Of Duty: GhostsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n GoblinsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
CarrionXbox Game Pass40%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Anniversary CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Harmony of DespairXbox One Backward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of ShadowXbox One Backward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2Xbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDXbox One Backward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: SOTNXbox One Backward Compatible50%Shocktober Sale
Chivalry 2Smart Delivery20%DWG*
Chivalry 2 Special EditionSmart Delivery20%DWG*
Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade BundleAdd-On35%DWG*
CleaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%DWG*
Code Vein Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
Condemned: Criminal OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
ControlXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation”Add-On50%Shocktober Sale
Control Expansion 2 “AWE”Add-On50%Shocktober Sale
Control Season PassAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Control Ultimate EditionXbox Series X|S (Optimized)60%DWG*
Crazy Strike Bowling EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Crystal OrthaXbox Play Anywhere40%DWG*
Cyberpunk 2077Xbox One X Enhanced33%Shocktober Sale
Darksiders 3 DLC BundleAdd-On60%Shocktober Sale
Darksiders GenesisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Darksiders IIIXbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
DARQ Complete EditionSmart Delivery30%Shocktober Sale
DayZXbox Game Pass40%Shocktober Sale
Dead AllianceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill ChapterAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Shocktober Sale
Dead By Daylight: Special EditionXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween ChapterAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITIONOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space (Back Compat)EA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space 2 (Back Compat)EA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space 3 (Back Compat)EA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Deadlight: Director’s CutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Death’s Door [Xbox]Optimized For Xbox Series X|S20%Shocktober Sale
Demon’s Tier+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass40%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light + SeasonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Legendary EditionAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On)Xbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Destroy All Humans!Xbox Game Pass45%Shocktober Sale
Diablo Prime Evil CollectionSmart Delivery30%Shocktober Sale
Die for Valhalla!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
DiRT 4EA Play75%Publisher Sale
DIRT 5EA Play70%Publisher Sale
DIRT 5 Year One EditionSmart Delivery70%Publisher Sale
DIRT 5 – Gameplay Booster PackAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
DIRT 5 – Year One UpgradeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
DiRT RallyEA Play75%Publisher Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0EA Play75%Publisher Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 Year One PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Doctor Who: The Lonely AssassinsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Don’t Knock TwiceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
DOOMXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
DOOM (1993)Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
DOOM 3Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
DOOM 64Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
DOOM Eternal Standard EditionXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
DOOM II (Classic)Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial85%Shocktober Sale
Eldest SoulsOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
EtherbornXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%DWG*
Evil InsideXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Shocktober Sale
F1 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
F1 2021 Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade PackAdd-On35%Publisher Sale
Fade To SilenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Publisher Sale
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)EA Play80%Publisher Sale
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help WantedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Shocktober Sale
Gears 5Xbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Gears 5 Game of the Year EditionSmart Delivery60%Shocktober Sale
Gears of War 4Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe VersionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Gears TacticsXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Gears Triple BundleSmart Delivery65%Shocktober Sale
Get EvenXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shocktober Sale
GhostrunnerSmart Delivery60%Shocktober Sale
Ghosts ‘n Goblins ResurrectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Shocktober Sale
Glass Masquerade Double PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Goosebumps: The GameXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Grand Theft Auto IVXbox One Backward Compatible65%DWG*
GRIDEA Play75%Publisher Sale
GRID Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
GRID Ultimate Edition UpgradeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Grim Fandango RemasteredXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
GuardsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Haunted Halloween ’86Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
HeadspunXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Hello NeighborXbox Game Pass75%Shocktober Sale
Hood: Outlaws & LegendsSmart Delivery25%DWG*
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
HORROR TALES: The WineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Shocktober Sale
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters OverboardXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
How To Survive 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
How to Survive: Storm Warning EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Blade Hunter BundleAdd-On60%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers BundleAdd-On65%Shocktober Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The Companion BundleAdd-On65%Shocktober Sale
IndivisibleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Indivisible – Razmi ChallengesAdd-On50%DWG*
Infinite – Beyond The MindXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Injustice 2 – Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
It Takes Two – Digital VersionSmart Delivery35%Publisher Sale
Jeopardy! PlayShowXbox Play Anywhere40%Spotlight Sale
Journey to the Savage PlanetXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLCAdd-On40%DWG*
JudgmentOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
JujuXbox One Backward Compatible75%DWG*
Just Cause 4 – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Just Cause 4 – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Just Cause 4 – Los DemoniosAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Just Cause 4 – ReloadedXbox Game Pass80%Shocktober Sale
Killing Floor 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
Killing Floor 2 – Armory Season PassAdd-On33%Shocktober Sale
Knockout CityEA Play50%Publisher Sale
Knockout City Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Little NightmaresXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Shocktober Sale
Lost in RandomSmart Delivery20%Publisher Sale
Mad MaxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 22 Xbox OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|SXbox Series X|S (Optimized)30%Publisher Sale
Maid of SkerOptimized For Xbox Series X|S25%Shocktober Sale
Mass Effect Legendary EditionSmart Delivery40%Publisher Sale
Memories of MarsXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Metal Gear SurviveXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Metro 2033 ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Metro: Last Light ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%Shocktober Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive EditionXbox Play Anywhere65%Shocktober Sale
Midnight Club: Los Angeles CompleteXbox One Backward Compatible33%DWG*
MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition – Current and Next Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition – Current and Next Gen BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S35%Spotlight Sale
MLB The Show 21 Xbox One Standard EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Spotlight Sale
MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X|S Standard EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2Xbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
MonstrumXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 UltimateSmart Delivery50%Shocktober Sale
Mortal Kombat XLXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
MotoGP 17Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Murdered: Soul SuspectXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shocktober Sale
MXGP ProXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S33%DWG*
NecropolisXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Need For Speed HeatEA Play75%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredEA Play50%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed PaybackEA Play50%Publisher Sale
Need For Speed RivalsEA Play60%Publisher Sale
Obey MeXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
Observer: System ReduxOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Shocktober Sale
OmensightXbox One X Enhanced70%Spotlight Sale
OthercideXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Outbreak: Complete CollectionSmart Delivery30%Shocktober Sale
Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Overcooked! 2 – Gourment EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Pathologic 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
PGA TOUR 2K21Xbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Pity PitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Pixel GladiatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden WarfareEA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2EA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For NeighborvilleEA Play80%Shocktober Sale
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced85%Shocktober Sale
Project CarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
R.B.I. Baseball 21Optimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Raccoon City EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Red Dead RedemptionXbox One Backward Compatible67%DWG*
Red DeathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Remnant: From The AshesXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923Add-On50%Shocktober Sale
Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of CorsusAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
Remothered: Broken PorcelainXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Resident EvilXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 0Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 2Xbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 3Xbox One X Enhanced67%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 5Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 6Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 7 BiohazardXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold EditionXbox Play Anywhere50%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil RevelationsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil Triple PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil VillageSmart Delivery33%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete BundleSmart Delivery25%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil Village Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery25%Shocktober Sale
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Rip Them OffXbox One X Enhanced30%Spotlight Sale
Rockstar Table TennisXbox One Backward Compatible60%DWG*
ScourgeBringerSmart Delivery50%DWG*
Secret NeighborXbox Game Pass60%Shocktober Sale
Shadows of KurganskXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s CutXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
ShelteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
Shing!Optimized For Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Sid Meier’s Civilization VIXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Silent Hill: HD CollectionXbox One Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
SiNKR 2Xbox Play Anywhere60%Spotlight Sale
Skate 3 (Back Compat)EA Play80%Publisher Sale
SkelattackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Sleeping Dogs Definitive EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shocktober Sale
SnowRunnerXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
SnowRunner – Season PassAdd-On20%DWG*
SnowRunner – Year 2 PassAdd-On20%DWG*
Star Wars Battlefront IIEA Play70%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderEA Play50%Publisher Sale
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Star Wars SquadronsEA Play65%Publisher Sale
Stubs (1,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On20%Spotlight Sale
Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On40%Spotlight Sale
Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On40%Spotlight Sale
Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 21Add-On30%Spotlight Sale
Stubs (67,500) for MLB The Show 21Add-On50%Spotlight Sale
Super Dungeon BrosXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Tails Of IronSmart Delivery20%Shocktober Sale
Tennis World Tour 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
TerrariaXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
The Addams Family: Mansion MayhemSmart Delivery15%Shocktober Sale
The BioWare BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of MedanXbox Game Pass67%Shocktober Sale
The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking DeadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
The Escapists: The Walking DeadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
The Evil WithinXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Evil Within 2Xbox Game Pass67%Shocktober Sale
The Medium (Xbox Series X|S & Windows 10)Xbox Game Pass25%Shocktober Sale
The Medium + Observer: System Redux + DARQ: Complete Edition — BundleOptimized For Xbox Series X|S30%Shocktober Sale
The Raven RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
The Sims 4EA Play75%Publisher Sale
The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff BundleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 City LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shocktober Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game PackAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Eco LifestyleAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get TogetherAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Island LivingAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Shocktober Sale
The Sims 4 SeasonsAdd-On50%Shocktober Sale
The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Spooky StuffAdd-On25%Shocktober Sale
The Sinking CityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
The Sinking City – Necronomicon EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Shocktober Sale
The Surge 2Xbox Game Pass60%DWG*
The Surge 2 – The Kraken ExpansionAdd-On15%DWG*
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Xbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete SeasonXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: Season TwoXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: The Complete First SeasonXbox Game Pass50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete SeasonXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive SeriesXbox One X Enhanced40%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 2: Assassins of KingsXbox One Backward Compatible85%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of StoneAdd-On70%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntXbox One X Enhanced80%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassAdd-On70%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And WineAdd-On70%Shocktober Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Shocktober Sale
ThiefXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Shocktober Sale
Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge MapAdd-On85%Shocktober Sale
Thronebreaker: The Witcher TalesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
Through the Darkest of TimesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Titanfall 2EA Play75%Publisher Sale
Titanfall 2: Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
ToroXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Train Station SimulatorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
TranscriptedXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Twin MirrorXbox One X Enhanced50%Shocktober Sale
TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HDXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
UFC 4EA Play70%Publisher Sale
UFC 4 Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Underworld AscendantXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Unravel TwoEA Play75%Publisher Sale
Unruly HeroesXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
Unto The EndXbox Game Pass50%DWG*
UnturnedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Shocktober Sale
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New YorkXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%Shocktober Sale
World War Z – Explorer Weapon Skin PackAdd-On15%Shocktober Sale
World War Z: AftermathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%Shocktober Sale
World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S15%Shocktober Sale
World War Z: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons PackAdd-On15%Shocktober Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
WWZ Upgrade to AftermathAdd-On15%Shocktober Sale
XCOM 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenAdd-On75%DWG*
Yasai NinjaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Yet Another Zombie Defense HDXbox One X Enhanced80%Spotlight Sale
Zombie Army 4: Dead WarXbox Game Pass70%Shocktober Sale
Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Shocktober Sale
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road TripXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Shocktober Sale
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul PatrolXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Shocktober Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On50%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible60%DWG*
BioShockBackward Compatible60%DWG*
BioShock 2Backward Compatible60%DWG*
BioShock InfiniteBackward Compatible70%DWG*
BorderlandsBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Borderlands 2Backward Compatible60%DWG*
Borderlands The Pre-SequelGames On Demand70%DWG*
Bound by FlameBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Bully Scholarship EditionBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Castlevania Harmony of DespairBackward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Lords of ShadowBackward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2Backward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania Symphony of the NightBackward Compatible50%Shocktober Sale
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HDBackward Compatible67%Shocktober Sale
CondemnedBackward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Dead SpaceBackward Compatible80%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space 2Backward Compatible80%Shocktober Sale
Dead Space 3Backward Compatible80%Shocktober Sale
Faery: Legends of AvalonBackward Compatible80%DWG*
Fight Night ChampionBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Final ExamArcade67%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto IVBackward Compatible65%DWG*
JUJUBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Midnight Club: Los Angeles CompleteBackward Compatible33%DWG*
MX vs. ATV UntamedGames On Demand70%DWG*
Red Dead RedemptionBackward Compatible67%DWG*
Risen 2: Dark WatersGames On Demand70%DWG*
Risen 2: Dark Waters – The Air TempleAdd-On70%DWG*
Rockstar Table TennisBackward Compatible60%DWG*
Silent Hill: HD CollectionBackward Compatible75%Shocktober Sale
Skate 3Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced EditionBackward Compatible85%Shocktober Sale
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Sale, XBOX 360, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewssaleXbox 360XBOX OneXbox Series X
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Rover Mechanic Simulator (Xbox One) Review with stream
3.0
5
 
Accident (PC) – Review
6.5
 
Crisis Wing (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Undungeon
Action-RPG Undungeon launching this November on PC and Xbox
 
accident
Accident (PC) – Review
 
g feat
Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Preview
 
My friend peppa pig
Call the boys, My Friend Peppa Pig is now available
 
back 4 blood cleaners standoff
MyGamer Visual Cast – Back 4 Blood (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Rims Racing Bloody

PC and console players can play RiMS Racing for free – limited time

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
NACON and RaceWard Studio are offering two-wheeled enthusiasts the opportunity to discover RiMS Racing, a brand new motorcycle game concept combining driving and mechanics, for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. [...]
2
 
Cotton 100

Cotton 100% getting physical and digital releases

by SquallSnake on October 26, 2021
The birthday celebration is almost coming to a close with Cotton 100%.Strictly Limited Games will open pre-orders for physicalLimited and Collector’s Editions, starting October 24that 12 AM (midnight) CEST, exclusively at the Strictly Limited Games store! [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums