These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of October 26, 2021 – Shocktober

The following discounts are available through November 1, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|#SinucaAttack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – F-4E Phantom II + 3 Skins
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Aery – Broken Memories
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG*
|Aery – Calm Mind
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|DWG*
|Aery – Sky Castle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|AeternoBlade II
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Agony
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Shocktober Sale
|Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Champion Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Mirage Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Octane Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|Atlas (Game Preview)
|Xbox Game Preview
|67%
|DWG*
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Biomutant
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Shocktober Sale
|BioShock
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|BioShock 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|BioShock Infinite
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|BioShock: The Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Black Legend
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Mirror
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Black The Fall
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Boiling Bolt
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Book of Demons
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Borderlands
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Shocktober Sale
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Bound By Flame
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Bunny Parking
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cake Bash
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Call of Cthulhu
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call Of Duty: Ghosts
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Launch Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Carrion
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania Anniversary Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania Harmony of Despair
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania: SOTN
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Chivalry 2
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|DWG*
|Chivalry 2 Special Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|DWG*
|Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
|Add-On
|35%
|DWG*
|Clea
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|15%
|DWG*
|Code Vein Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Condemned: Criminal Origins
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Control
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation”
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Control Expansion 2 “AWE”
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Control Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Control Ultimate Edition
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|60%
|DWG*
|Crazy Strike Bowling EX
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Crystal Ortha
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|DWG*
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
|Darksiders 3 DLC Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Darksiders Genesis
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Darksiders III
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|DARQ Complete Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|DayZ
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead By Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Space (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Space 2 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Space 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Death’s Door [Xbox]
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Shocktober Sale
|Demon’s Tier+
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Add-On)
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destiny 2: Forsaken (Add-On)
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (Add-On)
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Destroy All Humans!
|Xbox Game Pass
|45%
|Shocktober Sale
|Diablo Prime Evil Collection
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Die for Valhalla!
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|DiRT 4
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|DIRT 5
|EA Play
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|DIRT 5 Year One Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|DIRT 5 – Gameplay Booster Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT Rally
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 Year One Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Don’t Knock Twice
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM (1993)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM 3
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM 64
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|DOOM II (Classic)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Eldest Souls
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Etherborn
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|DWG*
|Evil Inside
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|F1 2021
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|F1 2021 Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Fade To Silence
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears 5
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears of War 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears Tactics
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Gears Triple Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|65%
|Shocktober Sale
|Get Even
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Ghostrunner
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
|Glass Masquerade Double Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|DWG*
|Goosebumps: The Game
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG*
|GRID
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|GRID Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|GRID Ultimate Edition Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Grim Fandango Remastered
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Guards
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Haunted Halloween ’86
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Headspun
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Hello Neighbor
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|DWG*
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|HORROR TALES: The Wine
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|How To Survive 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Blade Hunter Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers Bundle
|Add-On
|65%
|Shocktober Sale
|Hunt: Showdown – The Companion Bundle
|Add-On
|65%
|Shocktober Sale
|Indivisible
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Indivisible – Razmi Challenges
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Infinite – Beyond The Mind
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|It Takes Two – Digital Version
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Jeopardy! PlayShow
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Journey to the Savage Planet
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG*
|Judgment
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Juju
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Just Cause 4 – Los Demonios
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Just Cause 4 – Reloaded
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Killing Floor 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Killing Floor 2 – Armory Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
|Knockout City
|EA Play
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Knockout City Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Little Nightmares
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Lost in Random
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Mad Max
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 22 Xbox One
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S
|Xbox Series X|S (Optimized)
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Maid of Sker
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Memories of Mars
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Metal Gear Survive
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Metro 2033 Redux
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|Shocktober Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|65%
|Shocktober Sale
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|33%
|DWG*
|MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition – Current and Next Gen Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Spotlight Sale
|MLB The Show 21 Xbox One Standard Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|MLB The Show 21 Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Monstrum
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|MotoGP 17
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|MXGP Pro
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|DWG*
|Necropolis
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Need For Speed Heat
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|EA Play
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Payback
|EA Play
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Need For Speed Rivals
|EA Play
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Obey Me
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|Observer: System Redux
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Omensight
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Othercide
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Outbreak: Complete Collection
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Overcooked! 2 – Gourment Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Overwatch Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Pathologic 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|PGA TOUR 2K21
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Pity Pit
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Pixel Gladiator
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|EA Play
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Project Cars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|R.B.I. Baseball 21
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Raccoon City Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Red Dead Redemption
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG*
|Red Death
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Remnant: From The Ashes
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 0
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 3
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 4
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 5
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 6
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Triple Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Village
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Rip Them Off
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|ScourgeBringer
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|DWG*
|Secret Neighbor
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|Shadows of Kurgansk
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Sheltered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Shing!
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Silent Hill: HD Collection
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|SiNKR 2
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Skate 3 (Back Compat)
|EA Play
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Skelattack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|SnowRunner
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|SnowRunner – Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG*
|SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG*
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|EA Play
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|EA Play
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Star Wars Squadrons
|EA Play
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Stubs (1,000) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stubs (11,000) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stubs (150,000) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stubs (24,000) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stubs (5,000) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stubs (67,500) for MLB The Show 21
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Dungeon Bros
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Super Dungeon Bros MEGA Bundle Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tails Of Iron
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Shocktober Sale
|Tennis World Tour 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|DWG*
|Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Terraria
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
|Smart Delivery
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|The BioWare Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Escapists: The Walking Dead
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Evil Within
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Evil Within 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Medium (Xbox Series X|S & Windows 10)
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Medium + Observer: System Redux + DARQ: Complete Edition — Bundle
|Optimized For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Raven Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sims 4
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Sims 4 Cats and Dogs Plus My First Pet Stuff Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 City Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sims 4 Discover University
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Famous
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get To Work
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Together
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Island Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sims 4 Seasons
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sims 4 Snowy Escape Expansion Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Spooky Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sinking City
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Surge 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|DWG*
|The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
|Add-On
|15%
|DWG*
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone
|Add-On
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine
|Add-On
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Thief
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Thief – The Forsaken – Challenge Map
|Add-On
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Through the Darkest of Times
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Titanfall 2
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Toro
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Train Station Simulator
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Transcripted
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Twin Mirror
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|DWG*
|UFC 4
|EA Play
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|UFC 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Underworld Ascendant
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Unravel Two
|EA Play
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Unruly Heroes
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Unto The End
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG*
|Unturned
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|World War Z – Explorer Weapon Skin Pack
|Add-On
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|World War Z: Aftermath
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|World War Z: Aftermath – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|World War Z: Aftermath – Zeke Hunter Weapons Pack
|Add-On
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
|Add-On
|15%
|Shocktober Sale
|XCOM 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG*
|Yasai Ninja
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Shocktober Sale
|Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Shocktober Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|BioShock
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|BioShock 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|BioShock Infinite
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|DWG*
|Borderlands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Borderlands 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Borderlands The Pre-Sequel
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Bound by Flame
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Castlevania Harmony of Despair
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania Lords of Shadow
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania Symphony of the Night
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Shocktober Sale
|Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober Sale
|Condemned
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Space
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Space 2
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Dead Space 3
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Shocktober Sale
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|Fight Night Champion
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Final Exam
|Arcade
|67%
|DWG*
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG*
|JUJU
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|Backward Compatible
|33%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Untamed
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Red Dead Redemption
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG*
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Risen 2: Dark Waters – The Air Temple
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG*
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG*
|Silent Hill: HD Collection
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober Sale
|Skate 3
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
|Backward Compatible
|85%
|Shocktober Sale
