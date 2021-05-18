These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of May 18, 2021

by SquallSnake on May 18, 2021
XBOX 360
13
0
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through May 24, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
8Floor Strategic CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%DWG*
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
ADVERSEXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Age Of Wonders: PlanetfallXbox One X Enhanced67%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
An Evil ExistenceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
AnodyneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Bloodhound EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Lifeline EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Octane EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Apex Legends – Pathfinder EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed OriginsSmart Delivery60%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaSmart Delivery33%DWG*
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold EditionSmart Delivery25%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery25%DWG*
Assault On MetaltronXbox One X Enhanced33%Spotlight Sale
ASTRONEERXbox Game Pass35%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Attack of the EarthlingsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
BEB: Super Mega BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S90%Spotlight Sale
Black Desert: Explorer EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Bleed Complete BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%Spotlight Sale
BonkiesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Bound By FlameXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Call of CthulhuXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Castle Crashers RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial40%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One EditionXbox Game Pass75%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Conan ExilesXbox One X Enhanced60%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
CrashbotsXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Crysis RemasteredXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
CupheadXbox Play Anywhere25%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Curse of the Dead GodsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Publisher Sale
DayZXbox Game Pass40%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Dead CellsXbox Game Pass30%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Deep Rock GalacticXbox Game Pass35%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Delta SquadXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Demon’s Tier+Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%Spotlight Sale
DescendersXbox Game Pass40%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Drawful 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Dungeon Defenders: AwakenedXbox One X Enhanced33%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Empire of SinXbox Game Pass30%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Empire of Sin – Premium EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%DWG*
Faery: Legends of AvalonXbox One Backward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 19Xbox One X Enhanced33%Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Premium EditionXbox One X Enhanced33%Publisher Sale
Farming Simulator 19 – Season PassAdd-On20%Publisher Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro TourXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Gang BeastsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Generation ZeroXbox One X Enhanced60%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Generation Zero – Resistance BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
GoetiaXbox Play Anywhere33%Spotlight Sale
GreedFallXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
HeadspunXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Hello Neighbor: Hide and SeekXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Horizon Chase TurboXbox One X Enhanced75%Spotlight Sale
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Hypnospace OutlawXbox Game Pass30%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Ion FuryXbox One X Enhanced50%DWG*
John Wick HexXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Kill It With FireXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
KILLER QUEEN BLACKXbox Game Pass40%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Killing Floor 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Layers of FearXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry TwiceXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%Spotlight Sale
Lost Artifacts: Golden IslandXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
ManeaterSmart Delivery50%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Masters of AnimaXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
MudRunnerXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
MudRunner – American Wilds EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Necromunda: Underhive WarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Sale
OlijaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
OthercideXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Sale
Outlast: Bundle of TerrorXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
OutridersXbox Game Pass25%DWG*
OvercookedXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Overcooked!: The Lost MorselAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
OVERPASSXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
OVERPASS Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
Overwatch Legendary EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Paladins Sparkling Stallion PackAdd-On33%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Paladins Starter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Paw Paw PawXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital DeluxeXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Pillars Of Eternity: Complete EditionXbox Game Pass75%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Pity PitXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Prison Architect: Total Lockdown BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Prison Architect: Xbox One EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
R.B.I. Baseball 21Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Rabbids Invasion – Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Red DeathXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Revenant DogmaXbox Play Anywhere50%DWG*
Road RedemptionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Rogue Company: Rogue EditionSmart Delivery25%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Seasons after FallXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Serious Sam CollectionXbox One X Enhanced50%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Shadow Warrior 2Xbox Game Pass75%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Shady Part of MeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Shiness: The Lightning KingdomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Slime RancherXbox Game Pass70%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Sniper Elite 4Xbox Game Pass80%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
SnowRunnerLaunch Discount40%Publisher Sale
SnowRunner – Premium EditionLaunch Discount40%Publisher Sale
SnowRunner – Season PassAdd-On33%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Space RobinsonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S20%DWG*
SpeedRunnersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
SpiritfarerXbox Game Pass33%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Stardew ValleyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S33%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe editionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
STAYXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Spotlight Sale
Stellaris: Console EditionXbox Game Pass67%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
Stranded DeepXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a PulseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
SUPERHOTXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Surviving Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Surviving MarsXbox Game Pass70%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Surviving Mars – First Colony EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
The Catch: Carp & CoarseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
The Council – Complete SeasonXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%DWG*
The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Jackbox Party PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S55%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 5Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
The Jackbox Party Pack 7Xbox One X Enhanced35%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
The Last CampfireXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
The Long DarkXbox Game Pass67%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Dine OutAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Discover UniversityAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get FamousAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get To WorkAdd-On50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Luxury Party StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Outdoor RetreatAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Spa DayAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour StuffAdd-On25%Spotlight Sale
The SurgeXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Publisher Sale
The Surge 2Xbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
theHunter: Call of the WildXbox Game Pass60%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Thy SwordXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe EditionXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
ToroXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Train Sim World 2020Xbox Game Pass65%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2Xbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Ultimate Chicken HorseXbox One, Xbox Series X|S45%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
UndertaleXbox Game Pass25%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Untitled Goose GameXbox One X Enhanced40%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
V-Rally 4Xbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
V-Rally 4 Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
VerdunXbox One X Enhanced60%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Warface – Legendary EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Warframe: Jade Axa BundleAdd-On60%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
World War Z – Game of the Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced65%Publisher Sale
Yasai NinjaXbox One, Xbox Series X|S30%Spotlight Sale
Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible LairXbox Game Pass75%Spotlight Sale
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Trowzer’s Top Tonic PackAdd-On75%Spotlight Sale
Ys OriginXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Zombie Army TrilogyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Blue DragonBackward Compatible75%DWG*
Bound By FlameBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Faery: Legends of AvalonBackward Compatible80%Publisher Sale
Lost OdysseyBackward Compatible75%DWG*
ScreamRideBackward Compatible75%DWG*
