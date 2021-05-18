These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of May 18, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through May 24, 2021.
Xbox One:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|8Floor Strategic Collection
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|DWG*
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|ADVERSE
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Age Of Wonders: Planetfall
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Age Of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|An Evil Existence
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Anodyne
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Octane Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|DWG*
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|DWG*
|Assault On Metaltron
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|ASTRONEER
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Attack of the Earthlings
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|BEB: Super Mega Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|90%
|Spotlight Sale
|Black Desert: Explorer Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Bleed Complete Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Bonkies
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Bound By Flame
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Call of Cthulhu
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Castle Crashers Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|40%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Cities: Skylines – Mayor’s Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Conan Exiles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Crashbots
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG*
|Crysis Remastered
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Cuphead
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|DayZ
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Dead Cells
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Deep Rock Galactic – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Delta Squad
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Demon’s Tier+
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|Descenders
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Drawful 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Dungeon Defenders: Awakened
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Empire of Sin
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Empire of Sin – Premium Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DWG*
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Publisher Sale
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Gang Beasts
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Generation Zero
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Goetia
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|33%
|Spotlight Sale
|GreedFall
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Headspun
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Hungry Shark World
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Ion Fury
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG*
|John Wick Hex
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Kill It With Fire
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|KILLER QUEEN BLACK
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Killing Floor 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Layers of Fear
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Maneater
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Masters of Anima
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|MudRunner
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Olija
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Othercide
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Outriders
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG*
|Overcooked
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Overcooked!: The Lost Morsel
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|OVERPASS
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|DWG*
|OVERPASS Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|DWG*
|Overwatch Legendary Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Paladins Sparkling Stallion Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Paladins Starter Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Paw Paw Paw
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG*
|Pillars Of Eternity: Complete Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Pity Pit
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|R.B.I. Baseball 21
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|Red Death
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Revenant Dogma
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG*
|Road Redemption
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Rogue Company: Rogue Edition
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Seasons after Fall
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Serious Sam Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Shadow Warrior 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Shady Part of Me
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Slime Rancher
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Sniper Elite 4
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|SnowRunner
|Launch Discount
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|SnowRunner – Premium Edition
|Launch Discount
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|SnowRunner – Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|South Park: The Stick Of Truth
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Space Robinson
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|DWG*
|SpeedRunners
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Spiritfarer
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Stardew Valley
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|33%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|STAY
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Spotlight Sale
|Stellaris: Console Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|Stranded Deep
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|SUPERHOT
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Surviving Franchise Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Surviving Mars
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|The Catch: Carp & Coarse
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|The Council – Complete Season
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|DWG*
|The Escapists 2 – Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|DWG*
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|55%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 5
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|The Jackbox Party Pack 7
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|The Last Campfire
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|The Long Dark
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Dine Out
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Discover University
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Famous
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get To Work
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Spa Day
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|The Surge 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Thy Sword
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Toro
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Train Sim World 2
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Train Sim World 2020
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG*
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|45%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Undertale
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Untitled Goose Game
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|V-Rally 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|DWG*
|V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Verdun
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Warface – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|Warframe: Jade Axa Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
|World War Z – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Yasai Ninja
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Ys Origin
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|Zombie Army Trilogy
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|Bound By Flame
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Lost Odyssey
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
|ScreamRide
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG*
