These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of August 10, 2021

by SquallSnake on August 10, 2021
XBOX 360
4
0
Xbox sale green
Contents

The following Xbox games are discounted through August 16, 2021.

Xbox One:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
88 HeroesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
A Plague Tale: InnocenceXbox Game Pass70%DWG*
Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – NebelgeschwaderAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
ASCENDANCE – First HorizonXbox One X Enhanced45%Spotlight Sale
Assassin’s CreedXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom CryAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First BladeAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of AtlantisAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed OriginsXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Rogue RemasteredXbox One X Enhanced67%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed SyndicateXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed UnityXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery45%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season PassAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery30%Publisher Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLCAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLCAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLCAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Batman: Arkham Knight Season PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Battlefield 4EA Play75%Spotlight Sale
Battlefield 4 Second AssaultAdd-On100%Spotlight Sale
BATTLESHIPXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Bee SimulatorXbox One X Enhanced60%DWG*
Beyond Good & Evil HDXbox One Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Black Desert – 1,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 10,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 2,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 3,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Black Desert – 6,000 PearlsAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Blacksmith of the Sand KingdomSmart Delivery25%DWG*
Blackwood CrossingXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLCAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
BoggleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Borderlands 3 Season PassAdd-On67%Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome JackpotAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Bounty of BloodAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and TentaclesAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic FustercluckAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2Add-On35%Add-On Sale
Borderlands: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced67%DWG*
Brawlhalla – All Legends PackAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
Brawlhalla – Collector’s PackAdd-On10%Publisher Sale
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s HighwayXbox One Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Buildings Have Feelings TooXbox One, Xbox Series X|S25%DWG*
Caveman WarriorsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Spotlight Sale
Child of LightXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Child of Light Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Cities: Skylines – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Cities: Skylines – Season Pass 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
CODE VEIN Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Coffin DodgersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Spotlight Sale
Cold SilenceXbox Play Anywhere20%Spotlight Sale
Conan Exiles Jewel of the West PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles Seekers of the Dawn PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles The Imperial East PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles The Savage Frontier PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles Treasures of Turan PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – Riders of Hyboria PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Conan Exiles – The Riddle of SteelAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Control Expansion 1 “The Foundation”Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Control Expansion 2 “AWE”Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Control Season PassAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Crossout – Arsonist packAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Crossout – Born FreeAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Crossout – The Inventor PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Fire Dragon PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
CRSED: F.O.A.D. – Metal Zombie PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
CUBE Game – Arcade Mode Add-onAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Darksiders 3 DLC BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
DayZ LivoniaAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Desperados III Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Destroy All Humans! Skin PackAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – A Criminal PastAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season PassAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – System RiftAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Lady & Trish Costume PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Super Nero/Super Dante/Super VergilAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Devil May Cry 5 100,000 Red OrbsAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dishonored 2Xbox Game Pass85%QuakeCon Sale
Dishonored: Death Of The OutsiderXbox Game Pass75%QuakeCon Sale
Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Deluxe BundleXbox One X Enhanced85%QuakeCon Sale
Dishonored: Definitive EditionXbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
DOOMXbox Game Pass75%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM (1993)Xbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM 3Xbox Game Pass75%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM 64Xbox Game Pass67%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM Eternal Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM Eternal Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part OneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part TwoAdd-On50%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM Eternal: Year One PassXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM II (Classic)Xbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
DOOM Slayers CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%QuakeCon Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 3Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack SetAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Dying Light – HellraidAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Dying Light – The Bozak HordeAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Dying Light – Ultimate Survivor BundleAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Dying Light: The FollowingAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible)Xbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3: Broken SteelXbox One Backward Compatible60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3: Mothership ZetaXbox One Backward Compatible60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3: Operation AnchorageXbox One Backward Compatible60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3: Point LookoutXbox One Backward Compatible60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3: The PittXbox One Backward Compatible60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4Xbox Game Pass60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: AutomatronAdd-On70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Contraptions WorkshopAdd-On70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Far HarborAdd-On70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Nuka-WorldAdd-On70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Season PassAdd-On85%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec WorkshopAdd-On70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 4: Wasteland WorkshopAdd-On70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 76Xbox Game Pass67%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment BundleAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%QuakeCon Sale
Family FeudXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Classic EditionXbox One X Enhanced60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Gold EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4 Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5Xbox One X Enhanced85%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition BundleXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 Silver Bars – XL PackAdd-On30%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 5 – XXL PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Far Cry ClassicXbox One Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Insanity BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New DawnXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Far Cry PrimalXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far Cry Primal – Apex EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Far-OutXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Fighter WithinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Complete EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Marching Fire ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Standard EditionXbox Game Pass75%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes BundleAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
For Honor – Year 3 PassAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
FUSER Compilation Pack 01Add-On15%Add-On Sale
FUSER Compilation Pack 02Add-On15%Add-On Sale
FUSER Compilation Pack 03Add-On15%Add-On Sale
FUSER Compilation Pack 04Add-On15%Add-On Sale
Generation Zero – Alpine UnrestAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Generation Zero – FNIX RisingAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Ghost SweeperXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Ghostrunner: Metal Ox PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Ghostrunner: Winter PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Golem GatesXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Grow UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Hitman 2 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY EditionAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 ExpansionAdd-On65%Add-On Sale
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 GoldAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 2 StandardAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Homefront: The Revolution Expansion PassAdd-On85%Add-On Sale
Horror Of The DeepXbox One X Enhanced45%Spotlight Sale
Hungry Shark WorldXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Hunt Showdown – RoninAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – An Unlikely PairAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Blood and Bone BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%DWG*
Hunt: Showdown – Gunslingers BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The Companion BundleAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The Seekers BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The TrickshooterAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Hunt: Showdown – The Uncanny BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
I Am AliveXbox One Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Immortals Fenyx RisingSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season PassAdd-On50%Publisher Sale
Indie Darling Bundle Vol.4Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S85%DWG*
Indivisible – Razmi ChallengesAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Infinity RunnerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S65%Spotlight Sale
Injustice 2 – Ultimate PackAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1Add-On70%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2Add-On70%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3Add-On70%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: HellboyAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Infinite TransformsAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: RaidenAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: Sub-ZeroAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Injustice 2: TMNTAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Jeopardy!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLCAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Jump Force – Characters PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Adversary Assault Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Black Market PackAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Brawler MechAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Danger RisingAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Dare Devils of DestructionAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Deathstalker Scorpion PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Expansion PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Golden Gear PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Los DemoniosAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Neon Racer PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Reloaded Content PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Renegade PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Sea Dogs Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Shark and Bark Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Soaring Speed Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – The DragonAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Cause 4 – Toy Vehicle PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Just Dance 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Just Dance 2021Optimized For Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking GroundAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC CollectionAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Lawn Mowing SimulatorLaunch Discount15%Spotlight Sale
LEGO Batman 3: Season PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack BundleAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mars: War LogsXbox One Backward Compatible80%DWG*
Masters of AnimaXbox One X Enhanced80%DWG*
Maximum Football 2019Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Spotlight Sale
Maximum Football 2020Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Metaloid: OriginXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion PassAdd-On80%Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis ExpansionAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis ExpansionAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Story Expansion PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade Of Galadriel Story ExpansionAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story ExpansionAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Monopoly DealXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Monopoly Family Fun PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – 2Stroke Bikes Pack (125)Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – 2Stroke Bikes Pack (125) – Xbox Series X|SAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – 2Stroke Bikes Pack (250)Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – 2Stroke Bikes Pack (250) – Xbox Series X|SAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Season Pass – Xbox Series X|SAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Gesture PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Complete Sticker PackAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: DLC CollectionAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe KitAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete BGM PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Gesture & Pose PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Hairstyle PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Handler Costume PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Pendant PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Room Decor PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Complete Sticker PackAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Monster Jam Steel Titans – Fire & IceAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RamboAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – RoboCopAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Shao KahnAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – SpawnAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11 – Terminator T-800Add-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath ExpansionAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – AlienAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – Jason VoorheesAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – PredatorAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Mortal Kombat X – XL PackAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
Murder MinersXbox One X Enhanced25%Spotlight Sale
Murder Miners – Believer’s PackAdd-On30%Spotlight Sale
MX vs ATV All Out – 2020 AMA Pro Motocross ChampionshipAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Naruto Storm 4 – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2Add-On60%Add-On Sale
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3Add-On50%Add-On Sale
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
Necromunda: Underhive WarsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Oblivion (Back Compat)Xbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
Oblivion DLC Knights of the NineXbox One Backward Compatible70%QuakeCon Sale
Oblivion DLC Shivering IslesXbox One Backward Compatible70%QuakeCon Sale
One Piece World Seeker Episode PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Character PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Outbreak: Lost HopeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
OutlandXbox One Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Outward – The SoroboreansAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Outward: The Three BrothersAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Override 2 Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Override 2: Super Mech League – Bemular – Fighter DLCAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Override 2: Super Mech League – Black King – Fighter DLCAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Override 2: Super Mech League – Dan Moroboshi DLCAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Override 2: Super Mech League – Ultraman DLCAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Paladins Sparkling Stallion PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Paladins Starter EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Add-On Sale
Paladins – Deal of the Day UnlockAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Paladins – Nightmare PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – GOAT Simulator HeistsAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – Scarface HeistAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Yakuza Character PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTIONAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Port Royale 4 – BuccaneersAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic DefenseAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and RiftsAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
PreyXbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
Prey: Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%QuakeCon Sale
Prey: MooncrashAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Prince of PersiaXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Project CARS 3: SEASON PASSAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Project Winter – BlackoutAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Race with Ryan: Adventure Track PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Race With Ryan: Surprise Track PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
RAGE (Xbox One Backward Compatible)Xbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
Rage 2Xbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
Rage 2: Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced75%QuakeCon Sale
Railway Empire – Down UnderAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Railway Empire – FranceAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Railway Empire – GermanyAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Railway Empire – Great Britain & IrelandAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Railway Empire – JapanAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Rayman 3 HDXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman OriginsXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Regions of RuinXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
Resident Evil 2 Extra DLC PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil 2 – All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack SwapAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
RESIDENT EVIL 3 All In-game Rewards UnlockAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil 3 Classic Costume PackAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Season PassAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 10-PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 3-PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil Resistance RP Booster 50-PackAdd-On33%Add-On Sale
Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season PassAdd-On75%Add-On Sale
Riddled Corpses EXXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
RIDE 4 – Credits MultiplierAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
RIDE 4 – Extreme PerformanceAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
RIDE 4 – Season PassAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
RIDE 4 – Ultimate 2020Add-On50%Add-On Sale
RiskXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Risk: Urban AssaultXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Rugby 20Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%DWG*
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
ScrabbleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%Publisher Sale
Sentinels of FreedomXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
Shape UpXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial50%Publisher Sale
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments ReduxXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Sonic Mania – Encore DLCAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass 2Add-On50%Add-On Sale
SOULCALIBUR VI – Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
South Park: The Fractured But WholeXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASSAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
South Park: The Stick Of TruthXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle For AtlasXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas Collection 2 PackAdd-On75%Publisher Sale
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Collection packAdd-On80%Publisher Sale
Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass ThreeAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass TwoAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Stellaris: Deluxe Upgrade PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Sudden Strike 4: The Pacific WarAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Surf World SeriesXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Spotlight Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2Add-On60%Add-On Sale
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3Add-On50%Add-On Sale
The CrewXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial60%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 Special EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
The Crew 2 – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced80%Publisher Sale
The Crew Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
The Crew Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S67%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – ExpansionAdd-On70%Publisher Sale
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
The Elder Scrolls OnlineXbox Game Pass60%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: BlackwoodXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CEXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood CE UpgradeAdd-On35%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood Upgrade (Add On)Add-On35%QuakeCon Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionXbox Game Pass60%QuakeCon Sale
The Monster Couch Party PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Outer Worlds Expansion PassAdd-On20%Add-On Sale
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|SOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The Sinking City Xbox Series X|S Deluxe EditionOptimized For Xbox Series X|S50%Spotlight Sale
The Surge: A Walk In The ParkAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
The Surge: Augmented EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%DWG*
The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented ExpansionAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
The TechnomancerXbox One, Xbox Series X|S75%DWG*
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of StoneAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion PassAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And WineAdd-On70%Add-On Sale
theHunter Call of the Wild – Silver Ridge PeaksAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
theHunter Call of the Wild – Te Awaroa National ParkAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Cuatro Colinas Game ReserveAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Medved-TaigaAdd-On65%Add-On Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Parque FernandoAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Vurhonga SavannaAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Yukon ValleyAdd-On45%Add-On Sale
Titan Quest: AtlantisAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Titan Quest: RagnarökAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon BreakpointXbox One X Enhanced75%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate EditionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S40%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six VegasXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (Xbox 360)Xbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora TomorrowXbox One Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The DivisionXbox One X Enhanced70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2Optimized For Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise BundleXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Trackmania TurboXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial70%Publisher Sale
TrailblazersXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World 2: DB BR 101Add-On40%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World 2: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – BochumAdd-On60%Spotlight Sale
Train Sim World 2: Isle Of Wight: Ryde – ShanklinAdd-On40%Spotlight Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Battle Autobot Skin PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Energon Autobot Skin PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Gold Autobot Skin PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Nemesis Prime & Goldfire Bumblebee Skin PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Neon Autobot Skin PackAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Transformers: Battlegrounds – Shattered SpacebridgeAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Trials FusionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial75%Publisher Sale
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Trials HDXbox One Backward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Trials RisingXbox One X Enhanced50%Publisher Sale
Trials Rising – Expansion passAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Trivial Pursuit Live!Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Tropico 6 – Caribbean SkiesAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
Tropico 6 – LobbyisticoAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Tropico 6 – SpitterAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition UpgradeAdd-On25%Add-On Sale
UnderMineXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%DWG*
UNO Ultimate EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Valiant Hearts: The Great WarXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale
Valkyria Chronicles 4 DLC BundleAdd-On60%Add-On Sale
VampyrXbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
War Thunder – Rooikat 105 PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
War Thunder – Super AMX-30 PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
War Thunder – Type 74 mod G/Kai PackAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
WarpartyXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
Watch Dogs 2Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S80%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs 2 – Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs Season PassAdd-On60%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe EditionSmart Delivery55%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season PassAdd-On25%Publisher Sale
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate EditionSmart Delivery50%Publisher Sale
Watch_DogsXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%Publisher Sale
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the ForestXbox One, Xbox Series X|S35%DWG*
Wheel of FortuneXbox One, Xbox Series X|S50%Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season PassAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusXbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: Alt History CollectionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: The New OrderXbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: The Old BloodXbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: The Two-PackXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: YoungbloodXbox Game Pass70%QuakeCon Sale
Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe EditionXbox One X Enhanced50%QuakeCon Sale
Wreckfest Season Pass 2Add-On30%Add-On Sale
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe EditionXbox One, Xbox Series X|S60%DWG*
WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers PassAdd-On35%Add-On Sale
XCOM 2Xbox One X Enhanced75%DWG*
XCOM 2: War of the ChosenAdd-On67%Add-On Sale
Yakuza 6: Song of Life Clan Creator Card BundleAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Clan Creator BundleAdd-On50%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat SetAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job SetAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke SetAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode SetAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost SetAdd-On30%Add-On Sale
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume SetAdd-On40%Add-On Sale
ZOMBIXbox One, Xbox Series X|S70%Publisher Sale

Xbox 360:

Content TitleContent TypeDiscountNotes
Assassin’s CreedBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed BrotherhoodBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IIIBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed IV Black FlagBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RevelationsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Assassin’s Creed RogueBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Beyond Good & Evil HDBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Brothers in Arms: HHBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Destroy All Humans! Path of the FuronGames On Demand70%DWG*
Fallout 3Backward Compatible70%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3 – Broken SteelAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3 – Mothership ZetaAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3 – Operation: AnchorageAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3 – Point LookoutAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Fallout 3 – The PittAdd-On60%QuakeCon Sale
Far Cry 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 3 Blood DragonBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry 4Games On Demand60%Publisher Sale
Far Cry ClassicBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
I Am AliveBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Legend of Kay AnniversaryGames On Demand70%DWG*
Mars: War LogsBackward Compatible80%DWG*
MX vs. ATV AliveGames On Demand70%DWG*
OblivionBackward Compatible70%QuakeCon Sale
Oblivion – Knights of the NineAdd-On70%QuakeCon Sale
Oblivion – Shivering IslesAdd-On70%QuakeCon Sale
OutlandBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
Prince of PersiaBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia The Forgotten SandsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Prince of Persia: The Sands of TimeBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
RAGEBackward Compatible70%QuakeCon Sale
Rainbow Six VegasBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rainbow Six Vegas 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman 3 HDBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman LegendsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rayman OriginsBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Rocket RiotArcade75%DWG*
Things on WheelsArcade80%DWG*
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced WarfighterBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future SoldierBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter CellBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell BlacklistBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos TheoryBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell ConvictionBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double AgentBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)Backward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora TomorrowBackward Compatible60%Publisher Sale
Trials FusionArcade75%Publisher Sale
Trials HDBackward Compatible70%Publisher Sale
