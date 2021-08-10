These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of August 10, 2021

The following Xbox games are discounted through August 16, 2021.
Xbox One:
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|DWG*
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers Pass
|Add-On
|35%
|Add-On Sale
|XCOM 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG*
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|Add-On
|67%
|Add-On Sale
|Yakuza 6: Song of Life Clan Creator Card Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Add-On Sale
|Yakuza Kiwami 2 Clan Creator Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Add-On Sale
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat Set
|Add-On
|30%
|Add-On Sale
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job Set
|Add-On
|40%
|Add-On Sale
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Set
|Add-On
|40%
|Add-On Sale
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode Set
|Add-On
|30%
|Add-On Sale
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost Set
|Add-On
|30%
|Add-On Sale
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set
|Add-On
|40%
|Add-On Sale
|ZOMBI
|Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Publisher Sale
Xbox 360:
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed II
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Beyond Good & Evil HD
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Brothers in Arms: HH
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Destroy All Humans! Path of the Furon
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|QuakeCon Sale
|Fallout 3 – Broken Steel
|Add-On
|60%
|QuakeCon Sale
|Fallout 3 – Mothership Zeta
|Add-On
|60%
|QuakeCon Sale
|Fallout 3 – Operation: Anchorage
|Add-On
|60%
|QuakeCon Sale
|Fallout 3 – Point Lookout
|Add-On
|60%
|QuakeCon Sale
|Fallout 3 – The Pitt
|Add-On
|60%
|QuakeCon Sale
|Far Cry 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|I Am Alive
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Legend of Kay Anniversary
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Mars: War Logs
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG*
|MX vs. ATV Alive
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG*
|Oblivion
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|QuakeCon Sale
|Oblivion – Knights of the Nine
|Add-On
|70%
|QuakeCon Sale
|Oblivion – Shivering Isles
|Add-On
|70%
|QuakeCon Sale
|Outland
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|RAGE
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|QuakeCon Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman 3 HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Legends
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rayman Origins
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Rocket Riot
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG*
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG*
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox)
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials Fusion
|Arcade
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Trials HD
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
