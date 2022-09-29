These are the free Xbox games for October 2022

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers in October 2022. As a reminder, there will be no more free Xbox 360 games starting now.

Windbound ($19.99): Available October 1 to 31

($19.99): Available October 1 to 31 Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition ($24.99): Available October 16 to November 15

Windbound

Washed up on an uncharted island, you must use your will and skill to survive! Play as Kara, shipwrecked on the Forbidden Islands with nothing but what you can build or find. You’ll need to craft weapons and tools to survive. Spend time building a new boat which you can use in an immersive tactile sailing experience to reach the other islands. Explore the hidden history of each island to unlock their mysteries. Enjoy this delightfully surprising game that takes the survival genre in a totally new direction.

Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition

Listen up fliers! We’re recruiting you to take on extremely high-risk missions in this World War II strategic flying and bombing game. Once you’re up in the air, danger is everywhere. It’s up to you to manage the fuel, ammo, and hydraulics while trying to avoid enemy gunners. Even the weather can bring you down. Keep your crew safe and focused and bring home victory. Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition includes the original Bomber Crew plus the Secret Weapons and USAAF DLC, so there’s plenty of flying to be done.