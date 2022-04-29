These are the free Xbox games for May 2022

by SquallSnake on April 29, 2022
XBOX 360
Xbox Games for Gold May 2022
Microsoft announced the following Xbox games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers in May 2022.

-Yoku’s Island Express ($19.99): Available May 1 to 31
-The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk ($19.99): Available May 16 to June 15
-Hydro Thunder Hurricane ($9.99): Available May 1 to 15
-Viva Piñata Party Animals ($9.99): Available May 16 to 31

Yoku’s Island Express
All Yoku wants to do is soak up the rays delivering parcels in his new job in a tropical paradise. But first he must traverse the island helping others and try to waken an ancient deity trapped in a restless sleep. Explore the colorful open world of Mokumana, test your pinball skills, and earn wild new power-ups to help the friendly locals.

The Inner World – The Last Monk
Embark on an adventure thru Asposia to find the last wind monk and fulfill Robert’s destiny as the heir to the flute nose throne. Switch seamlessly between playing as Robert, Laura, the rebel who flies off the handle, or Peck, the pigeon who doesn’t fly at all. This charming adventure game is filled with brainteasers, humor, beautiful music, and lots of heart.

Hydro Thunder Hurricane
Speed through eleven mysterious race environments like Monster Island and the Bermuda Triangle, each one packed with massive jumps, drop-offs, secret shortcuts and destructible objects. Unleash aqua anarchy as you try out various modes and compete to be the first to cross the finish line.

Viva Piñata Party Animals
Get ready for lots of fun for everyone! Compete as Hudson Horstachio, Franklin Fizzlybear, and others across over 40 minigames mixed with race events. Combine your wins and bonuses to get the most candy and be crowned the victor

