These are the free Xbox games for March 2022

Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members in March 2022.

-The Flame in the Flood ($19.99): Available March 1 to 31

-Street Power Soccer ($29.99): Available March 16 to April 15

-Sacred 2 Fallen Angel ($19.99): Available March 1 to 15

-SpongeBob’s Truth or Square ($19.99): Available March 16 to 31

The Flame in the Flood

A girl and her dog journey on foot and by raft through the backwaters of a forgotten post-societal America. Scrounge for resources, craft tools, remedy afflictions, evade the vicious wildlife and, most importantly, stay healthy in a dangerous wilderness.

Street Power Soccer

Show off your sick style in this quick action-packed version of the beautiful game. Try tricks, over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, and unleash your soccer superpowers. Face off against street legends or your friends in a game to determine who will claim the crown of the Street King!

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel

Choose to embark upon Light or Shadow campaigns to help heal the land of Ancaria or intensify the chaos. This game world seamlessly blends solo and multiplayer gameplay, and is packed full of quests, characters, adventure, and deadly combat.

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

SpongeBob has lost the Krabby Patty secret formula. With your help and the help of some Bikini Bottom buddies, SpongeBob must use Plankton’s memory machine to retrace the happiest moments of his life and find the formula.