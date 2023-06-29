These are the free Xbox games for July 2023

by SquallSnake on June 29, 2023
XBOX One
Xbox Gold July 2023
Microsoft announced the following games will be free in July 2023 for Xbox Gold/Ultimate subscribers.

Darkwood

Roam by day, survive the night. Darkwood is a different type of survival horror game that builds tension through slow-burn atmosphere without relying on jump scares. While the sun is out, explore an open world of the corrupted woods to scavenge weapons and materials. Once the sun dips, you’ll need to hole up surrounded by whatever traps and barriers you can build and pray you can hide from or fight the creatures that emerge in the dark. Good luck making it through the night with your body and mind intact.

When the Past was Around

Discover the touching and bittersweet love story of Eda and Owl. Unlock the puzzles in a beautifully rendered point and click adventure with hand-drawn art and a magical score that will stick with you for days. This is a calming, meditative game that reflects on love and loss in a surreal world made up of disjointed rooms from memory and time.

