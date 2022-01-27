These are the free Xbox games for Feb 2022

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Microsoft announced the following games will be free during February 2022 for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers.

-Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse ($24.99): Available February 1 to 28

-Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield ($11.99): Available February 16 to March 15

-Hydrophobia ($8.99): Available February 1 to 15

-Band of Bugs ($9.99): Available February 16 to 28

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse

Play as American George Stobbart and sassy French journalist Nico Collard, on the trail of a stolen painting and a murderous conspiracy. A conspiracy with roots older than the written word, leading to the start of another epic Broken Sword adventure.

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield

Take on the role of Wally, a mysterious character always in motion as you run, jump, slide, or dash to the soundtrack of Danime-sama. With the average runtime of an action movie, this is a game built for both speed runners and casual gamers alike.

Hydrophobia

Use the engineering skills of the heroine, Kate, to fight back against terrorists who have taken control of her floating city. Featuring fast-paced action and breathtaking visuals, unleash the power of the water itself to wipe out your enemy, in this third-person survival adventure game.

Band of Bugs

Play as your Avatar and fight against, spider, bugs, and even your friends in Spider Hunter Mode. Band of Bugs is a fast playing, accessible game for fans of the tactics-strategy genre, that puts you into the game.