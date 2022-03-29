These are the free Xbox games for April 2022

by SquallSnake on March 29, 2022
XBOX 360
Xbox Games with Gold April 2022
Microsoft announced the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate subscribers in April 2022.

-Another Sight ($29.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30
-Hue ($14.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15
-Outpost Kaloki X ($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15
-MX vs ATV Alive ($19.99 ERP): Available April 16 to 30

Another Sight
Switch between two characters – the intrepid teen Kit, and the mysterious red-furred cat Hodge, as you explore the late Victorian era London in this the steampunk fantasy platform adventure. With an emphasis on culture and character and packed with historical cameos, Another Sight focuses on the emotional development of the relationship between its two protagonists as they rely on each other to traverse the cleverly designed levels.

Hue
Unlock a world of colors in this beautiful platform puzzler. Search through a gray world for your mother who has turned an impossible color due to the fracturing of the Annular Spectrum. Find the shards and make obstacles disappear to reveal new pathways and more puzzles. The further you go, the more colors you unlock and the tougher it gets.

Outpost Kaloki X
Build your intergalactic tycoon empire. When life gives you lemons, blast into space and start selling lemonade. And while you’re at it, why not add on an arcade, singles bar, or whatever your entrepreneurial big tycoon brain can cook up? Keep the aliens happy and rake in the cash.

MX vs ATV Alive
Gear up for some aggressive racing across a wide variety of tracks. Feel total control of your customizable rider and bike with the Rider Reflex. Have fun ripping thru the mud, sand, and snow as you own the competition.

