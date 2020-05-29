These are the free PS+ games for June 2020

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ members during June 2020.

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Meet your destiny as Luke Skywalker on Death Star II. Get boots on the ground in massive Clone Wars conflicts. Lead the First Order to dominance as Kylo Ren. Rebel against the Empire. Crush the Resistance.

Join the action and enjoy more than 25 free game updates since launch – including online Co-Op, massive offline battles against AI foes in Instant Action, and the non-linear, multiplayer tug-of-war between planetary surfaces and capital ships in Capital Supremacy. Be the hero in the ultimate Star Wars battle fantasy.

Star Wars Battlefront II will be available from Tuesday, June 2.

Call of Duty: WW2

It’s a return to the past in more ways than one as Call of Duty once more reimagines the theater of war that first inspired the blockbuster franchise. In the game’s riveting campaign, play a vital, frontline role across Europe in multiple missions directly inspired by key moments from the real world conflict. Switch over to multiplayer to battle it out alongside — and against — other players.

Eager to play? Good news – Call of Duty: WWII is already available for download!

Both games will be available until Monday, July 6.