These are the free Playstation games for January 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on December 29, 2021
Playstation 4
15
0
previous article
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
next article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of December 28, 2021
PS Jan 2022
Contents

Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ members in January 2022.

Persona 5 Strikers | PS4
Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story featuring the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic road trip across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges, thrusting you in an epic tale as you strike back against the corruption overtaking cities. Dynamically control your team during explosive action combat as you reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the centre of the crisis.

Dirt 5 | PS4 & PS5
Conquer stunning global routes and drive an iconic roster of cars in an amplified off-road racing experience. Let loose in the boldest off-road racing experience ever, with a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, online multiplayer*, Playgrounds creator mode and more. Blaze a trail on global tracks, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes. Race on over 70 routes across 10 global locations – from New York’s frozen East River, to the glimmer of Norway’s Northern Lights.

Deep Rock Galactic | PS4 & PS5
Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player* co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5
NewsPS4PS5
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
8.5
7
 
Break Arts II (PS4) Review
4.5
 
DEEEER Simulator (Xbox One) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (PC) Review with stream
 
Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue
MyGamer Visual Cast – Firegirl Hack ‘n Splash Rescue (PC)
 
Lonely Mountains Downhills Rileys Return
Lonely Mountains: Downhill gets free Riley’s Return DLC
 
Retired Mens Nude Beach Volleyball League
MyGamer Visual Cast – Retired Men’s Nude Beach Volleyball League (PC)
 
Cave Storys Secret Santa
Cave Story’s Secret Santa is currently free on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store
View All
Latest News
      
 
Xbox sale green

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of December 28, 2021

by SquallSnake on December 29, 2021
The following discounts are available through January 2, 2022. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes A Way Out EA Play 70% Countdown Sale ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 65% Countdown Sale Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Xbox One, [...]
10
 
PS Jan 2022

These are the free Playstation games for January 2022

by SquallSnake on December 29, 2021
Sony announced the following games will be free to PS+ members in January 2022. Persona 5 Strikers | PS4Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story featuring the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic road trip across Japan. A summer [...]
15
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums