The Skylia Prophecy is the latest Metroidvania to hit Steam – trailer here

Independent developer Ezekiel Rage and indie games publisher Plug In Digital released their pixel-art retro-like metroidvania The Skylia Prophecy on Steam today.
The Skylia Prophecy is a story-driven, side scrolling action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world with more than a dozen locations. Lead Mirenia in a quest to vanquish the evil she unleashed when she was a teenager and upgrade her with a level and magic system.
In The Skylia Prophecy you will have to journey throughout lands and towns, explore ancient dungeons, and battle hordes of monsters as you fight against powerful bosses and solve exploration-based riddles. Meet different people, sell you powerful items and reveal secrets that will aid you on your quest.
Features
- Upgrade Mirenia with a level and magic system
- Over a dozen different locations
- Beautiful pixel-art
- Story-driven exploration
- Tough-as-nails difficulty
- Atmospheric Music
- Challenging and complex boss battles
