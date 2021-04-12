The Skylia Prophecy coming to consoles in April

by SquallSnake on April 12, 2021
Playstation 4
11
0
previous article
Rip Them Off (Xbox One) Review
Contents

Indie game developer and publisher 7 Raven Studios announced April 23rd as the official console release date for The Skylia Prophecy coming to Nintendo Switch, XBOX and PlayStation.  The Skylia Prophecy challenges you to play as Mirenia, an 18-year-old girl on a quest for redemption. After unleashing an evil power when she was a teenager, she is now on her way to Tirkin Fortress to perform an ancient spell that should help her vanquish the very evil she unleashed three years ago. Will you prevail, or will you end up among the dead?

The Skylia Prophecy is a retro-inspired side scrolling action RPG set in a medieval fantasy world. As Mirenia, you will journey throughout the lands and towns, explore ancient dungeons and battle hordes of the undead in this hard as hell adventure inspired by the ‘kill the player’ philosophy of the ‘Souls’ games. Along your way you will meet the people of these lands, who will ask you to help them, sell you powerful items and reveal secrets to aid you on your journey. By interacting with the townsfolk, you will ultimately receive rewards that make the game easier in the long run – thus, you set the difficulty for the final stretch yourself!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Rip Them Off (Xbox One) Review
5.0
10
 
Bladed Fury (Xbox One) Review
7.5
 
Say No! More (Switch) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Preview
 
Puzzle adventure The Last Cube coming to consoles later this year – trailer here
 
The Last Kids on Earth and The Staff of Doom gets launch date and trailer
 
Bouncer Story (PC) Review
 
Here’s how to play Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster 4 days early
View All
Latest News
      
 

The Skylia Prophecy coming to consoles in April

by SquallSnake on April 12, 2021
Indie game developer and publisher 7 Raven Studios announced April 23rd as the official console release date for The Skylia Prophecy coming to Nintendo Switch, XBOX and PlayStation.  The Skylia Prophecy challenges you to play as Mirenia, an 18-year-old [...]
11
 

Puzzle adventure The Last Cube coming to consoles later this year – trailer here

by SquallSnake on April 7, 2021
Improx Games announced that their brain-teasing puzzle adventure game The Last Cube is coming to PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms later this year. Set in a series of surreal otherworldly landscapes, it’s up to you to discover the history of [...]
7
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums