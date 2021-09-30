The Neogeo Pocket Collection Vol.1 Steam Edition has a different game over the Switch version

by SquallSnake on September 30, 2021
Neogeo Pocket Color Vol1 Steam Edition
SNK announced both the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.1 STEAM EDITION and SNK VS. CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM are now available on Steam.

This compilation originally released on Switch and I personally think it is one of the best bundles of games ever created.

Here is the roster of games included:
■SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS
■SAMURAI SHODOWN!2
■KING OF FIGHTERS R-2
■THE LAST BLADE: Beyond the Destiny
■FATAL FURY FIRST CONTACT
■METAL SLUG 1ST MISSION
■METAL SLUG 2ND MISSION
■DARK ARMS Beast Buster 1999
■BIG TOURNAMENT GOLF
■CRUSH ROLLER

This $40 digital download has one different game – Crush Roller. Crush Roller was NOT included in the Switch version of the Neogeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1. Instead, the Switch version includes SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, which is probably the best handheld fighting game of all time.

Instead, SNK is releasing MoM as a stand along title on Steam for $7.99

