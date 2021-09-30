The Neogeo Pocket Collection Vol.1 Steam Edition has a different game over the Switch version

SNK announced both the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.1 STEAM EDITION and SNK VS. CAPCOM: THE MATCH OF THE MILLENNIUM are now available on Steam.
This compilation originally released on Switch and I personally think it is one of the best bundles of games ever created.
Here is the roster of games included:
■SNK GALS’ FIGHTERS
■SAMURAI SHODOWN!2
■KING OF FIGHTERS R-2
■THE LAST BLADE: Beyond the Destiny
■FATAL FURY FIRST CONTACT
■METAL SLUG 1ST MISSION
■METAL SLUG 2ND MISSION
■DARK ARMS Beast Buster 1999
■BIG TOURNAMENT GOLF
■CRUSH ROLLER
This $40 digital download has one different game – Crush Roller. Crush Roller was NOT included in the Switch version of the Neogeo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1. Instead, the Switch version includes SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, which is probably the best handheld fighting game of all time.
Instead, SNK is releasing MoM as a stand along title on Steam for $7.99