The Journey Down Trilogy getting limited physical release

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Skygoblin and BlitWorks SL, announce that The Journey Down Trilogy will get an exclusive release with Limited Edition and Special Limited Edition for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4). Pre-orders for the fantastic point-and-click adventures with an Afro-Caribbean vibe will start on Sunday, September 4th, at 12 AM CEST (midnight), only at strictlylimitedgames.com.

In The Journey Down you accompany Bwana and his friends Kito and Lina on their adventure through the mysterious Underlands. Enigmatic puzzles await the trio as they find more and more secrets that foreshadow an unstoppable evil of great power. During your adventure, the game will adapt to your way of playing, giving you the choice between different mysteries to pursue. While getting steadily closer to the truth, the challenges of the Underlands will get more and more demanding, with everything somehow being connected to the disappearance of Bwanas and Kito’s father, Captain Kaonandodo. The art style blends hand-drawn 2D art with 3D elements and is accompanied by an amazing jazz-heavy score influenced by the Caribbean and African backgrounds of the characters.

Features:

Point-and-Click gameplay with a great sense of humour inspired by the classics

Get to know a diverse cast of characters with vastly different personalities, all voiced by outstanding voice talent who breathe life into each one of them

Explore a variety of locations from sprawling cities to deserts, market towns, ancient ruins and desolate islands among others

Marvel at the unique art style, blending beautiful hand-drawn 2D art with 3D elements

A Jazz-heavy soundtrack, with Caribbean and African influences that sets the mood perfectly

Due to its special and fresh setting, as well as the striking character designs inspired by real masks crafted by indigenous African artisans, Strictly Limited Games felt that the Journey Down Trilogy deserves to get a physical legacy.

The Journey Down Trilogy Limited Edition is limited to 2,000 copies for Nintendo Switch and 999 for PS4, at a price of 39.99€, including a colourful game manual.

The Special Limited Edition is limited to 999 copies for Nintendo Switch and 500 for PS4, for 59.99€, including lots of additional collectibles:

· Game for Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4

· Special Limited Edition Box

· Colorful Game Manual

· Wooden Pearl Necklace featuring Bwana’s mask

· Art and Riddle Booklet

· The Great Asili Tree Map

· 3 Disc Soundtrack

· Fish-curry recipe card