The Exit 8 is now available on Xbox

PLAYISM announced that The Exit 8, the walking simulator by KOTAKE CREATE, is now available on Xbox.

The Exit 8 is a short but sweet walking simulator inspired by Japanese underground passageways, liminal spaces, and the Backrooms.



The PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5 versions combined have achieved over 1.4 million downloads worldwide, and its anomaly-spotting gameplay has influenced the genre significantly, effectively creating a new subgenre.

Don’t overlook any anomalies.

If you find anomalies, turn back immediately.

If you don’t find anomalies, do not turn back.

To go out from Exit 8.



You are trapped in an endless underground passageway.

Observe your surroundings carefully to reach “The Exit 8”.