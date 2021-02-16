Terra Trilogy brings 80s arcades to PS4 and Switch later this year

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

GS2 Games will take players on a trip down memory lane for a true Flashback Friday experience with the upcoming release of Terra Trilogy for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Terra Trilogy features three full games in one package that pay homage to the classic and retro arcade genre of the 1980s. While capturing the twitch gameplay of their predecessors, they’re brought to you in glorious HD using vector graphics to provide clean, never pixelated graphics and advanced Newtonian physics. Terra Lander, Terra Lander II – Rockslide Rescue, and Terra Bomber each offer the familiar boops and beeps that will inspire fond memories in veteran players while newcomers will appreciate the improved graphics, visual effects, and controls they come to expect from current-gen games.

Terra Lander is a two-dimensional sideways scroller inspired by the classic arcade shooters of the 1980s. Navigate your ship to the landing pad through twenty increasingly difficult levels within the time limit and without running out of fuel. Avoid the moving doors and increasingly fiendish enemies, and find the switches for the doors that block your way.

Movement and firing uses up fuel throughout the level, and running out means you lose controls and cannot fire. Replenish your tank by shooting the fuel dumps, and if all fuel dumps are destroyed on any given level the player’s fuel tank capacity is doubled for the next level (except in practice mode.).

Don’t touch anything–that would be fatal!

Terra Lander II – Rockslide Rescue is the sequel to Terra Lander in which players must rescue humanoids from various landing pads across the planet. Complete ten levels of increasing difficulty within the time limit by rescuing all of the humanoids and flying above the planet to escape. Movement and firing projectiles use up fuel, so keeping an eye on your fuel levels is highly encouraged. Replenishing fuel can be done by shooting fuel dumps, but if pilots find themselves with an empty gas tank, they’ll lose control of their craft and be unable to fire missiles.

In Terra Bomber, you will pilot your craft across ten increasingly difficult terrains while avoiding the various gun positions, rockets and baddies with only one objective: to destroy the base and the end of the level! Use your guns and bombs which can be bolstered by collecting power ups, and maintain a sharp eye on your fuel levels, keeping them topped up by destroying the fuel dumps.