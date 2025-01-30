Tap Wizard 2 coming to switch

Tap Wizard 2

Tap Wizard 2, an idle game with action RPG and shooter elements, will hit Nintendo Switch on January 30 this year. The game features retro fantasy pixel art graphics and addictive gameplay based on simple rules. Players will also find an extensive spell and skill system. Tap Wizard 2 was also recently released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

You can check out our coverage of the Xbox version of Tap Wizard 2 HERE.

Tap Wizard 2 is an idle game developed by TopCog, an independent American studio. Ultimate Games S.A. is the publisher of the title for Nintendo Switch.

The developers focused on simple and accessible gameplay, also adding elements familiar from other genres, including action RPGs, shooters and tactical games.

The titular wizard must face successive waves of dark forces, while the player selects certain spells, special abilities and traits. Importantly, the powers and abilities gained can also be retained in case of defeat, so that on the next attempt you have a better chance of success.

A wide set of magical skills awaits players in Tap Wizard 2. Individual spells are based on different elements (e.g. fire, ice and lightning). The gameplay is enriched by an extensive character development system, which includes not only skills and spells, but also unique totems and runes.

Tap Wizard 2 – main features:

  • idle game with action RPG elements;
  • accessible and engaging gameplay;
  • a wide set of skills and spells;
  • more than 25 different types of enemies;
  • retro fantasy pixel art graphics.

The release date for Tap Wizard 2 on Nintendo Switch consoles is set for January 30, 2025.

