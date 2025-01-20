Swords and Bones 2 (XSX) Review

Released about a year and a half ago on Switch, Swords and Bones 2 is now available on Xbox thanks to RedDeer Games. Almost everything stated in my Switch review article holds true here, for better than worse.

As a quick summary, SEEP’s Swords and Bones series are wholesome, low-challenge, retro style action platformers that are pleasantly smile inducing from start to finish. The reason comes from its brevity and straightforward upgrade system. The bite-sized stages rarely take more than one minute to complete and each defeated enemy rewards the player with gold. Gold can then be used to unlock new abilities and stat upgrades. It is a straightforward gameplay loop with just enough meat on the bone to generate a welcomed gameplay experience.

Since this sequel has been available on Switch and Steam for a while, I was hoping some of the minor shortcomings to be ironed out with this Xbox port but that is not the case. For example, you need to annoyingly listen to the boss’s speech with each attempt, some of the enemy sound effects are not exactly pleasing to the ear, and grinding is required at the end of the game if you want to unlock everything. However, none of these minor annoyances are game breaking by any means. This Xbox version also has 1,000 gamerscore that doesn’t take much effort or time to earn.

The 16-bit art style is also pleasing and so is the soundtrack. The level select theme is particularly well done. While I wish the boss designs offered a slightly higher level of difficulty, there is something to be said about the easy-going nature from beginning to end. In an era of tough and as roguelites, it is very appreciated to play a game that doesn’t want the player to struggle. There will be some inevitable restarts, sure, but there are no difficulty spikes which keeps the challenge pleasantly paced throughout the quest. The final boss might only require a couple restarts at most, for example.

There is nothing particularly special or unique about Swords and Bones 2 but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth a download. This 2-hour quest can be finished in one sitting, and you’ll most likely have a smile on your face the entire time thanks to the short stages, low difficulty, and worthwhile upgrade system. Now let’s hope the following sequels also get console ports someday.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

