Sword & Fairy: Together Forever (PS4) Review

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on August 24, 2022
Playstation 4
5
0
previous article
RedDeer.Games announces unique adventure game To Leave for Switch and Xbox
next article
Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available
Sword and Fairy Together Forever
Contents
Item Reviewed

Sword & Fairy: Together Forever (PS4) Review

Author
Positives

A lot of effort has been placed in the action packed cutscenes and they are entertaining
Combat and leveling are nothing too complex so it has more approachable design
Hey look, a long running action RPG you probably never heard of before is here!

Negatives

Chinese-only dialog is fine but the English captions are not the best translation
Jank and visual glitches, especially up close, can be distracting

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
7.0
Bottom Line

EastAsiaSoft, known for releasing tiny but high-quality games, put more eggs in their basket by localizing a straightforward action RPG that is serviceable but never over delivers.

7.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A bigger release by EastAsiaSoft, Sword & Fairy Together Forever is a Chinese action RPG that is mostly linear, straightforward, but still playable. Although the US has received limited releases in this long running series, it stands on it own.

Starting the quest as a long sworded badass that can jump through the air with ease and strike down any amount of enemies in his path, Together Forever initially seems to take some inspiration from Final Fantasy VII’s Cloud. However, the plot is heavily seeded in Chinese mythology, so much so, that all dialog is translated to English via subtitles. There is no English voice over, which is totally fine, but some of the text has been translated into choppy Engrish.

The quest takes place in a large open world but the overall exploration, plot points, and side missions are typical and play it safe. There are secrets off the beaten path and leveling mechanics that pad out the gameplay but the amount of cutscenes are surprising. In fact, there are so many cutscenes you’ll think you are a playing a Metal Gear game at times or watching a movie. There is no questioning their quality, as most video segments are composed of high action, dynamic camera angles, and overall coolness factor, there are just a lot of them.

Combat is also fine and a by-the-numbers action RPG experience you have played many times before. There is your standard light and heavy attacks, some special moves, and of course the dodge/parry system. It all works well and there is nothing wrong with it but can feel a bit of been-there-done-that as the challenge never really pushes the player as button mashing can defeat most enemies.  There are plenty of things to kill and large environments to navigate but most enemies are easily defeated and are mostly there to give you something to do as you walk from here to there. Each playable character fights differently and there is plenty to unlock and upgrade so there is always a tasty carrot dangling right in the player’s face.

The cutscenes are rather entertaining and the collective world looks pretty but low-res textures and jank appear as soon as you stop to closely look at your surroundings. The pop-in can be bad and load times are rather lengthy. There have been a few patches before and after the game’s official release so it seems the devs are working hard to make the experience a little more fluid.

I am glad this series is becoming more relevant here in the States and will be interesting to see what the future holds. For now, Sword & Fairy is a straightforward action RPG that doesn’t really do anything wrong but doesn’t stand out; it is an experience you have played plenty of times before but can easily act like gaming comfort food.

Also Play: the Trials of Mana remake (PS4 or Switch

Don’t Forget About: the Final Fantasy VII remake

Wait For It: the God of War sequel

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, Playstation 4, Reviews
EastAsiaSoftFeaturedPS4Review
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sword & Fairy: Together Forever (PS4) Review
7.0
5
 
Turrican Anthology Vol.1/2 (PS4) Review with stream
7.0
 
Gigapocalypse (Xbox One) Review with stream
6.0
Platforms
 
Islets
Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available
 
UnderDungeon
RedDeer.Games set to release 1-bit UnderDungeon to consoles/PC later this year
 
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 01 press material
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 now in Early Access, console release planned later
 
Spider Man Remastered
MyGamer Visual Cast – Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
 
Vikings on Trampolines
Vikings on Trampolines is the next game by Owlboy creators D-Pad Studio
View All
Latest News
      
 
Islets

Hand-drawn Metroidvania Islets now available

by SquallSnake on August 24, 2022
Developer Kyle Thompson and publisher Armor Games Studios are excited to announce the release of Islets for PC, Switch, and Xbox One! Islets is a surprisingly wholesome metroidvania about Iko, a hopeful mouse warrior on an adventure in his rickety airship [...]
4
 
To Leave

RedDeer.Games announces unique adventure game To Leave for Switch and Xbox

by SquallSnake on August 23, 2022
To Leave is a unique adventure game, set in a fascinating world. There is only one goal. Help a suffering boy known as Harm, in overcoming his past. To Leave is the last work of one of its authors, Freaky Creations’ creative director, Estefano [...]
10
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums