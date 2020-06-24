Switch bullet hell Rolling Gunner getting physical release

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Rolling Gunner is available to pre-order in both Standard and Deluxe Editions. The Standard Edition includes a physical copy of the game and Collector’s Certificate. And the Deluxe Edition includes a physical copy of the game, a Rolling Gunner­-themed SteelBook, a physical soundtrack, a cloth arcade-style control sheet, a kinetic action artwork frame with five art cards, and a individually numbered Collector’s Certificate – all inside a Rolling Gunner-themed collector’s tin with display window.

You can check out our review of Rolling Gunner HERE. It is rather good.