Switch bullet hell Rolling Gunner getting physical release

Rolling Gunner is available to pre-order in both Standard and Deluxe Editions. The Standard Edition includes a physical copy of the game and Collector’s Certificate. And the Deluxe Edition includes a physical copy of the game, a Rolling Gunner-themed SteelBook, a physical soundtrack, a cloth arcade-style control sheet, a kinetic action artwork frame with five art cards, and a individually numbered Collector’s Certificate – all inside a Rolling Gunner-themed collector’s tin with display window.
You can check out our review of Rolling Gunner HERE. It is rather good.
