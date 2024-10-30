Survival horror title The Beast Inside coming to Switch

The Beast Inside, a survival horror title with thriller and adventure game elements, will debut on Nintendo Switch this October 31. The game’s plot combines stories set in the Cold War and Civil War eras. Previously, The Beast Inside was released on PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The game was developed by Polish studio Illusion Ray and debuted first on PC. Later it also came to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Currently on the Steam platform, The Beast Inside has 83 percent positive reviews (out of more than 9200 reviews) and a Metascore of 74/100. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for developing and releasing the game on Nintendo Switch.

The Beast Inside combines survival horror with thriller and adventure game elements. The action is observed from a first-person perspective (FPP). The gameplay is based mainly on exploration and combat, as well as solving puzzles. The title offers a total of about 10 hours of fun.

In The Beast Inside, the player takes on the role of two characters – Adam and Nicolas, who live in two different centuries. The plot uniquely combines the Cold War and Civil War eras. Adam is a CIA cryptanalyst who discovers Nicolas’ diary in his new home. The secrets and nightmares written down in the diary, which are linked to a dark legacy, begin to intersect with reality.

The Beast Inside – key features:

survival horror with thriller elements;

two independent characters, two different centuries;

exploration and combat;

mysteries and puzzles;

10 hours of fun.

The release date for The Beast Inside on Nintendo Switch is set for October 31, 2024.