Spring Falls (PC) Review

by Will on February 5, 2020
PC
5
0
previous article
Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football 2019 now available physically
Contents
Item Reviewed

Spring Falls (PC) Review

Author
Positives

Technically Sound
Visually Pleasing

Negatives

Bland Interaction
Lack of Consequence

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
3.5
Bottom Line

Another obtuse puzzle game that fails to stand out in an already over-saturated market.

3.5
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Life is stressful, and stress is deadly, at least according to the internet. The simple solution is to relax, clear your mind, and let go for a moment or two. Puzzle games are also simple. Standardly they revolve around a single concept with a clearly defined goal. However, simple is rarely easy. Spring Falls is meant to be a relaxing puzzle game that is available for both the PC and mobile platforms. Like most of its contemporaries, it uses a simple concept to create a series of challenges that grow in difficulty and complexity. Whether these exercises in frustration help you to relax depends on the player.

The objective of Spring Falls is to make a small seed bloom into a flower on the side of a mountain. Players accomplish this by lowering sections of the field to release trapped water and hopefully direct it towards the seed. This becomes increasingly difficult as the levels progress with the addition of obstacles like harsh sunlight and barren ground. While the puzzles are challenging, unfortunately, there is a lot of trial and error involved when finding the solution. However, a limitless undo option makes this less frustrating than it could be. The main problem is that the theme does not support the gameplay. With the emphasis on relaxation, there is no sense of reward or accomplishment. Also, with a lack of guidance and no consequences, most solutions feel as if you lucked into them, rather than genuinely figuring out the puzzle.

With a minimalistic design that emphasizes nature’s innate elegance, graphics match the theme quite well. Particularly well done were the weather effects, the sun’s harsh rays managing to look elegant and graceful. However, as nice as the graphics look, they are mostly window dressing. There is once again nothing done to amplify gameplay or to actually want to continue playing. The music and sound effects suffer the same issue. While providing a soothing atmosphere, they feel as if they were ripped directly from a meditation CD. Unfortunately gameplay wise there is no benefit to even having the sound on.

Spring Falls is not a bad experience, just a boring one. While technically sound and pretty to look at, it has nothing to make it stand out against its contemporaries. Though it’s nice to see it being ported to both mobile and PC platforms, all it does is create a larger comparison group, which makes it even easier to fade into obscurity. Frankly, there are too many other options available to be able to recommend this, but if you like puzzles and can find it on sale, it may be worth looking into.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Featured, PC, Puzzle, Reviews
FeaturedPCPuzzleReviewSPARSE//GameDevSpring Falls
, , , , ,
About the Author
Will
A Nerd with far too much time on his hands.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Spring Falls (PC) Review
3.5
5
 
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Xbox One) Review
7.0
 
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (Switch) Review
8.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Spring Falls (PC) Review
 
Mokoko, a Qix-like anime arcade game, coming to Steam later this month – trailer here
 
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid gets 2.0 release
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Kofi Quest: Alpha Mod (PC)
 
Dune Sea (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football 2019 now available physically

by squallsnake on February 5, 2020
The physical release of Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football 2019 is now available. Game publisher Maximum Games recently partnered with Canuck Play and Spear Interactive to physically publish the popular football video game franchise, Maximum Football. Doug [...]
18
 

Mokoko, a Qix-like anime arcade game, coming to Steam later this month – trailer here

by squallsnake on February 5, 2020
Mokoko, the ecchi themed Gals Panic/Qix-like arcade game recently funded on Kickstarter, will be coming to Steam on February 17. Mokoko is an adult-themed anime game in which you have to save girls from various troublemakers, featuring 8 ladies, 24 [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums