SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated now available

THQ announced that the highly anticipated SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The cult-classic has been faithfully remade in all of its spongetastic splendor! In addition to high-end visuals, modern resolutions and carefully polished gameplay, players can look forward to new content that didn’t make the original game release. With Rehydrated, you can experience a co-op multiplayer in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom for the first time.

Just like the original game, Rehydrated features tons of characters and a lot of the irreverent humor from the TV series and upcoming feature film. Every iconic location in the game has multiple segments, a unique vibe, special puzzles and individual story plots, packing in something for every player! Players can play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy, each with unique skills to traverse certain parts of each level – only SpongeBob can use his underpants to bungee jump and only Sandy has a lasso to swing and glide through the gameworld.

In multiplayer mode, two-players can team up in either local couch or online co-op mode to battle the evil Robo-Squidward and all robots from the main game, wave after wave, across more than twenty islands. Rehydrated’s multiplayer mode also features four additional playable characters: Mr. Krabs, Gary, Squidward and Robo-Plankton, each with their own sets of moves and attacks, straight from the TV series and upcoming movie!

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is now available worldwide. For more information go to https://rehydrated.thqnordic.com/ or follow @thqnordic.

About SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!

FEATURES

Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills

Thwart Plankton’s evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of wacky robots

Meet countless characters from the beloved series

REMAKE FEATURES